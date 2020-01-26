Weekend Discussion - January 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our Sunday of posting. Please take a look.
Sakurai attended EVO Japan 2020
Oh shit @Sora_Sakurai rolling up to #EVOJapan2020 like... pic.twitter.com/XOhhDGgkaq— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 26, 2020
"I saw EVO Japan 2020. We watch qualifying in broadcast. It was really interesting because of the fierce clashes ... The participants were very happy! The people who play play decide their character as if they were creating a playground ... I'm surprised at the variety," said Sakurai on Twitter.
#EVOJapan2020 pic.twitter.com/2y6mtxlSqP— SST_Shuton@EVO JAPAN 2020 (@syu_tolimar) January 26, 2020
Shuton won EVO Japan 2020, and asked Sakurai for a hug.
Shuton really had the courage to ask Sakurai for a hug... A braver man than I'll ever be. pic.twitter.com/eQxNL28wi4— Tylor (@theSirToasty) January 26, 2020
Shuton also dropped the first place Switch Pro Controller.
OH DAMN IT'S THE LEGENDARY CONTROLLER— Tylor (@theSirToasty) January 26, 2020
......
AND THEY DROPPED IT............. pic.twitter.com/fjyzzLFB2H
Fan favorite, Zackray, was not so happy with his fifth place medal..
Zackray immediately taking off his 5th place medal, unsatisfied with anything but 1st, knowing that he's capable of so much more...and will reach those heights soon enough.— Tylor (@theSirToasty) January 26, 2020
LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/wHGpecFmpY
Hunter S. Thompson is the hero of gonzo journalism
Thanks to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread. And for being the best Fulback the Bizarro Wolverines ever had.
Vine creators launch Byte, the microvideo social platform
Ok, mobile app of the year. @byte_app pic.twitter.com/EGIHWC3OiN— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 26, 2020
I loved Vine, and I love Byte.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport @byte_app pic.twitter.com/gQ5lGipFCL— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 26, 2020
Follow me on Byte. My username is armyoftechno, and I post a lot. Shacknews is also on Byte.
Lady Foofington 🐶💙 pic.twitter.com/4D0j96gwB3— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 26, 2020
Byte is better than TikTok.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/a2sQDSWXnR— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 26, 2020
LOOP DADDY 2020
Helicoptering to the airport, no big deal pic.twitter.com/1rBmayrAPi— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) January 24, 2020
Marc "I keeps a helicopter" Rebillet, ladies and gentlemen. Our Hero of Time.
Here is a video of Lola to brighten your day.
Lola is a Doops! 🐶💙 pic.twitter.com/EX0kGvcViR— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 26, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
