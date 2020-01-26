Weekend Discussion - January 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our Sunday of posting. Please take a look.

Sakurai attended EVO Japan 2020

"I saw EVO Japan 2020. We watch qualifying in broadcast. It was really interesting because of the fierce clashes ... The participants were very happy! The people who play play decide their character as if they were creating a playground ... I'm surprised at the variety," said Sakurai on Twitter.

Shuton won EVO Japan 2020, and asked Sakurai for a hug.

Shuton really had the courage to ask Sakurai for a hug... A braver man than I'll ever be. pic.twitter.com/eQxNL28wi4 — Tylor (@theSirToasty) January 26, 2020

Shuton also dropped the first place Switch Pro Controller.

OH DAMN IT'S THE LEGENDARY CONTROLLER

AND THEY DROPPED IT............. pic.twitter.com/fjyzzLFB2H — Tylor (@theSirToasty) January 26, 2020

Fan favorite, Zackray, was not so happy with his fifth place medal..

Zackray immediately taking off his 5th place medal, unsatisfied with anything but 1st, knowing that he's capable of so much more...and will reach those heights soon enough.



LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/wHGpecFmpY — Tylor (@theSirToasty) January 26, 2020

Hunter S. Thompson is the hero of gonzo journalism

Thanks to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread. And for being the best Fulback the Bizarro Wolverines ever had.

Vine creators launch Byte, the microvideo social platform

I loved Vine, and I love Byte.

Follow me on Byte. My username is armyoftechno, and I post a lot. Shacknews is also on Byte.

Byte is better than TikTok.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Helicoptering to the airport, no big deal pic.twitter.com/1rBmayrAPi — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) January 24, 2020

Marc "I keeps a helicopter" Rebillet, ladies and gentlemen. Our Hero of Time.

Lola is a Doops! 🐶💙 pic.twitter.com/EX0kGvcViR — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 26, 2020

