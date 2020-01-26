New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - January 26, 2020

It's Sunday, my dudes. Check out your Weekend Discussion.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our Sunday of posting. Please take a look.

Sakurai attended EVO Japan 2020

"I saw EVO Japan 2020. We watch qualifying in broadcast. It was really interesting because of the fierce clashes ... The participants were very happy! The people who play play decide their character as if they were creating a playground ... I'm surprised at the variety," said Sakurai on Twitter.

Shuton won EVO Japan 2020, and asked Sakurai for a hug.

Shuton also dropped the first place Switch Pro Controller.

Fan favorite, Zackray, was not so happy with his fifth place medal..

Hunter S. Thompson is the hero of gonzo journalism

Thanks to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread. And for being the best Fulback the Bizarro Wolverines ever had.

Vine creators launch Byte, the microvideo social platform

I loved Vine, and I love Byte.

Follow me on Byte. My username is armyoftechno, and I post a lot. Shacknews is also on Byte.

Byte is better than TikTok.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Marc "I keeps a helicopter" Rebillet, ladies and gentlemen. Our Hero of Time.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for January 26, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola