2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Evening Reading - January 24, 2020

Today is a very special day for Shacknews, as we were invited to Children's Specialized Hospital for the dedication of the Extra Life Gaming Corner. Check out your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
9

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

I attended the ribbon cutting dedication of the Extra Life Gaming Corner at Children's Specialized Hospital tonight

Team Shacknews is the largest component of the $1 million raised by our Extra Life guild over the past decade. It has truly been an honor to represent our community over the years. This was truly a highlight of my time here as CEO. I played a game of the board game Clue with a few of the children staying at the hospital with Shacknews contributor Michael Wang, and it was great to chat about video games. One young man, age 12, is already making games in Unreal Engine. Please consider joining our Extra Life team in 2020. We are making a difference in this crazy, messed up world. Tonight was very inspiring, and I am thankful to everyone who has donated time, money, or even shared or watched our Extra Life streams over the years.

Steve Jobs revealed the Macintosh computer to the world 36 years ago today

The product changed computing forever. I miss Steve very much.

E3 2020 is gonna be so lit, fam

Not!

B.I.G. and Wutang?

Yes, have some.

Human garbage gonna garbage

Yeah, this guy can go straight to the garbage. Maybe Facebook Gaming will sign him.

CEOs come in all shapes, sizes, races, and genders

Well played, Kieran.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.
Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

