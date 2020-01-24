Evening Reading - January 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

I attended the ribbon cutting dedication of the Extra Life Gaming Corner at Children's Specialized Hospital tonight

Team Shacknews is the largest component of the $1 million raised by our Extra Life guild over the past decade. It has truly been an honor to represent our community over the years. This was truly a highlight of my time here as CEO. I played a game of the board game Clue with a few of the children staying at the hospital with Shacknews contributor Michael Wang, and it was great to chat about video games. One young man, age 12, is already making games in Unreal Engine. Please consider joining our Extra Life team in 2020. We are making a difference in this crazy, messed up world. Tonight was very inspiring, and I am thankful to everyone who has donated time, money, or even shared or watched our Extra Life streams over the years.

Steve Jobs revealed the Macintosh computer to the world 36 years ago today

Big day in tech history: 36 Years Ago Today, Steve Jobs Unveiled the First Macintosh. It was laughed at, it sold poorly, and it was costly. But it established the way all personal computers would work eventually. https://t.co/DBQwUzwldn — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) January 24, 2020

The product changed computing forever. I miss Steve very much.

E3 2020 is gonna be so lit, fam

Just heard from the ESA. No registration form for E3 2020, you just need to tweet out your home address, phone number and tag 8chan for some reason. — David Milner (@DaveMilbo) January 23, 2020

Not!

B.I.G. and Wutang?

Yes, have some.

Human garbage gonna garbage

I got perma banned on twitch for an emote they approved without being told which one and have yet to receive any type of reply from support.@TwitchSupport pic.twitter.com/xTpJ66xIjR — kordell (@koordell) January 23, 2020

Yeah, this guy can go straight to the garbage. Maybe Facebook Gaming will sign him.

CEOs come in all shapes, sizes, races, and genders

Guy at airport, seeing my laptop sticker: Do you work for @Textio?



Me: I do.



Guy: that’s awesome, I’m super good friends with your CEO.



Me: oh yeah?



Guy: yeah we used to work together. Awesome dude.



Me: I’ll tell him you said hi! — Kieran Snyder (@KieranSnyder) January 23, 2020

Well played, Kieran.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

