Watch the Call of Duty League 2020 Launch Weekend Here We've got the link for you to watch all the action from the Call of duty League 2020 Launch Weekend.

You’re forgiven if you’re not quite sure where to tune in to watch the Call of Duty League 2020 Launch Weekend. Earlier today, hours before the event was set to kick off, Activision Blizzard announced they were taking their esports leagues to YouTube, parting with Twitch after a two-year run. If you’re not sure where to watch the Call of Duty League 2020 Launch Weekend, we’ve got you covered below.

Watch the Call of Duty League 2020

You can watch all the action via the Call of Duty League YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the stream just above for your convenience, and the action has already kicked off. The event will run from January 24-26, which is through this Sunday, and will feature 12 teams competing live and in person.

You can find the full dates and times to catch all the action below:

Friday, Jan. 24 at 4:30pm CST

Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1:30pm CST

Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1:30pm CST

Now that you know where to watch the Call of Duty League 2020 Launch Weekend, consider reading up on how all this came about only hours before the event kicked off and, if you’re looking for something to play yourself, visit our 2020 video game release dates calendar.