Unboxing & Review: Earthworm Jim 1 & 2 SNES 25th Anniversary Cartridge Greg unboxes and reviews iam8bit's 25th Anniversary Earthworm Jim 1+2 collectors edition from the Legacy Cartridge Collection.

Right from the start, the iam8bit 25th Anniversary collections edition of Earthworm Jim 1+2 is looking to impress. The packaging is made of a high-quality reflective tin material that gives off that nostalgic 90s trading card game feeling. The font has also been raised on the box here, giving a nice detailed look that’s sure to look great on any collector’s shelf.

Breaking things open, if you look inside the box you’ll be greeted with a few custom created images of Earthworm Jim and the universe that the games take place in. Each one looks great and features a lot of colors they make them really pop as you unfold each one. Continue to open things up, you’ll find a poster and some promotional materials.

The box also includes a special instructional manual with details for both Earthwork Jim 1 and Earthworm Jim 2. You’ll also find a ton of artwork inside the instructional manual, as well as a mysterious foreword to help you off on your adventure.

Finally, though, it’s time to talk about the real bread and butter here, the cartridge. This time around iam8bit has put together an assortment of two different cartridge styles, with one style only being available to 100 random customers. Upon purchasing you’ll either receive the Udder Pink cartridge design, or the more exclusive Cow Print design, of which only 100 have been made. The cartridge contains both Earthworm Jim 1 and 2, as well as a special cartridge cover to keep it from accumulating any dust.

Only 2,000 of these 25th Anniversary cartridges were made, and unfortunately, iam8bit has already sold out. If you're one of the lucky few to get your hands on one, then you've got a great package to look forward to unpacking when it arrives.