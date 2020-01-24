How to get a house - Temtem Learn how to get a house and customize your own bedroom in Temtem.

One of the big features that many people have been excited to see in Temtem is the arrival of housing. As the early access development of the game continues, many have been diving in to check out what it currently has available. If you’re one of these people, then you’re probably trying to figure out how to get a house. Thankfully, we’ve got all the info you need below.

How to get a house - Temtem

Unfortunately, as it stands at the moment, housing isn’t actually available in the early access version of Temtem. This means you won’t be able to actually get a house until well down the road, as Crema are still working on expanding the game and bringing in new islands, Temtem, and quests.

While you can’t get a house now, we have learned that you will be able to buy furniture and items like that in Temtem. In fact, you can find one of the furniture shops along the Thalassian Cliffs in Deniz. This is the area between the first town and Arissola. We’ve included an image of the map below.

You can visit this WIP shop once it opens to buy furniture for your house.

It will definitely be interesting to see what housing looks like when it finally makes an appearance in Temtem. For now, though, you’ll have to be content with exploring the three islands currently available in the early access build. It’s also worth noting that you might not even be able to get a house until well into the game, as most sources say that you won’t be able to buy a house until you reach the island of Omninesia, where you can buy a house in Atoll Row.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on Temtem and update this article when housing becomes available. For now, check out our guide on how to get Luma Temtem, and be sure to head back over to our Temtem guides for even more help.