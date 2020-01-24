GOG.com Lunar New Year Sale kicks off As if the Steam Lunar New Year Sale going on wasn't bad enough for your wallet, GOG has a sale going on as well.

Just when you thought it was safe to close your wallet and try to enjoy the games you already have, GOG.com started up its own Lunar New Year Sale.

Kick off the new year right with over 1000 gaming deals, up to 90% off, with games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt going for 70% off, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen off 75% off, GreedFall 25% off, Hollow Knight 50% off, Disco Elysium 20% off, and Darkest Dungeon 70% off.

In true Lunar New Year fashion, there's also some festivities going on celebrating the Year of the Rat. Given that the rat symbolizes intelligence and vitality, specific games will be discounted in honor of the rat.

During the sale, you can also head over to GOG.com to take a look at the site's gaming horoscopes, where GOG will recommend games to you according to your Chinese Zodiac sign. That way, you can prep for when it's your year of sales. Or you could just look at the back of a Chinese take-out menu. Sometimes the Zodiac signs are listed there, too, and that's how I figured out my own personal birth year. I'm a snake, holla.

The sale will run through January 31, so if you're planning on buying anything, you'll want to act quick...that is, if the Steam Lunar New Year Sale hasn't already totally drained you.