Catch The Turing Test when it lands on Switch next month Check out the first-person puzzler as it migrates to the console in February and get ready to sharpen those brain skills.

Ready for another portable puzzler to take with you on your commute? Square Enix has you covered.

The Bulkhead Interactive-developed The Turing Test is headed to the Switch, courtesy of Square Enix, and it'll be touching down next month in February. The game finds you taking on the role of engineer Ava Turing, who's working on seeking out the cause behind the disappearance of a crew from Jupiter's moon Europa.

The station's AI, Tom, will put Ava through rigorous tests, though it's unknown to her why. The puzzles themselves were created by the crew that went missing, and the more you take a look around the station and solve puzzles, the more you'll figure out.

Ava is able to transfer power between machines using her Energy Manipulation Tool as she works to figure out the secrets behind the tests Tom is administering and where the crew who was on the station actually went.

If that sounds like something you need in your life (to be able to cart around with you), then mark your calendar for February 7, when the game is set to make its Switch debut. It's alredy on additional systems, but you'll have to wait if you want to continue growing your Switch collection.