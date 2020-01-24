Xur's location and wares for January 24, 2020 - Destiny 2 Learn Xur's location for January 24, 2020, as well as all the nifty items he has for sale.

It’s that time again, and Xur is making his weekly trek into every Guardian’s life. If you’re trying to find the Exotic merchant, then we can help. This guide will break down Xur’s current location, as well as detail what items he has available to purchase.

As with most weeks, Xur can be found somewhere throughout the Director. Fortunately, we’ve managed to locate him quickly, and players will want to visit the Rig on Titan to find him.

Once you’ve located Xur, you can talk to him about the various items he has to offer. This week, Xur has the following items available for purchase:

Monte Carlo Exotic Auto Rifle – 29 Legendary Shards

Orpheus Rig Exotic Hunter Leg Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

Actium War Rig Exotic Titan Chest Armor – 23 Legendary Shards

Verity’s Brow Exotic Warlock Helmet – 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram – 97 Legendary Shadows

Visiting Xur and picking up items you don’t already have can be a really good way to score some extra loot without having to jump through a lot of hoops. Make sure you’re saving up your Legendary Shards to make any purchases you might want. If you’re running low, be sure to check out our handy guide on how to farm Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

When it comes to Xur, we always recommend purchasing any items that you don’t already have. Not only does this complete your Collections, but it also makes sure you have any items in the future, should they become more useful in later updates.

You can also check out the other Destiny 2 guides that we’ve put together by heading over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve put thousands of hours into the game to bring you some of the most in-depth content available on the web, so make sure you check it out.