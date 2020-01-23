Evening Reading - January 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Against all odds, a Cleveland Brown won something today

Patches O'houlihan is smiling down from the heaven tonight.

Detroit bank won't let local man cash his racial discrimination lawsuit settlement check

A Detroit man settled a race discrimination lawsuit. Then his bank refused to cash his legitimate check and called police, triggering another race discrimination suit.



“None of this would have happened if I were white,” Sauntore Thomas said.https://t.co/a8asWPnrGP — Angie Jackson (@AngieJackson23) January 23, 2020

"None of this would have happened if I were white," said Sauntore Thomas.

Hero of Time

Lon Lon Ranch pumpkin farm 🍁 Holy bananas, I’m overwhelmed by all the messages and kind congrats from everyone. I wasn’t expecting this honestly ;_; From the bottom of my heart, thank you! #zelda #nendography @ZeldaInformer @GifZelda @GoodSmile_US pic.twitter.com/sxbqkMSHj8 — Captain Dangerous (@CaptDangerous64) January 23, 2020

This is outstanding.

Classic WWE moment

Throwback to when @JerryLawler only lasted 4 seconds in the 1997 Royal Rumble! 😂



“It takes a King.......” pic.twitter.com/d68FjawerI — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) January 23, 2020

LOL at the King.

Baby singing Thunderstruck by AC/DC

This is extremely well done. Thanks to jimmy-buffett for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Steven Universe has a nod to Nintendo Project Dolphin

Steven Universe has a Nintendo Gamecube in their Universe. But instead of being called a GameCube... it is simple... "Dolphin". pic.twitter.com/REeAt7TBCA — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 23, 2020

Gotta love that GameCube.

Not my kind of foam party...

A Spanish town has been engulfed in thick marine foam as a tidal surge along the Catalan coast due to storm Gloria swept at least 3 km inland [full story: https://t.co/wWYNfn69aw] [source of the gif: https://t.co/vfKX2D2dJZ] pic.twitter.com/fJE5fsAxDP — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 23, 2020

Yikes.

