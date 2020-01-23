New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 23, 2020

Hey you, read this! It's time for Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Against all odds, a Cleveland Brown won something today

Patches O'houlihan is smiling down from the heaven tonight.

Detroit bank won't let local man cash his racial discrimination lawsuit settlement check

"None of this would have happened if I were white," said Sauntore Thomas.

Hero of Time

This is outstanding.

Classic WWE moment

LOL at the King.

Baby singing Thunderstruck by AC/DC

This is extremely well done. Thanks to jimmy-buffett for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Steven Universe has a nod to Nintendo Project Dolphin

Gotta love that GameCube.

Not my kind of foam party...

Yikes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 23, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola