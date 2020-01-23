Evening Reading - January 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Against all odds, a Cleveland Brown won something today
JARVIS LANDRY.— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2020
Don't miss this Dodgeball performance for the ages. 😱 @God_Son80#ProBowlSkills pic.twitter.com/0yGr4mPE3A
Patches O'houlihan is smiling down from the heaven tonight.
Detroit bank won't let local man cash his racial discrimination lawsuit settlement check
A Detroit man settled a race discrimination lawsuit. Then his bank refused to cash his legitimate check and called police, triggering another race discrimination suit.— Angie Jackson (@AngieJackson23) January 23, 2020
“None of this would have happened if I were white,” Sauntore Thomas said.https://t.co/a8asWPnrGP
"None of this would have happened if I were white," said Sauntore Thomas.
Hero of Time
Lon Lon Ranch pumpkin farm 🍁 Holy bananas, I’m overwhelmed by all the messages and kind congrats from everyone. I wasn’t expecting this honestly ;_; From the bottom of my heart, thank you! #zelda #nendography @ZeldaInformer @GifZelda @GoodSmile_US pic.twitter.com/sxbqkMSHj8— Captain Dangerous (@CaptDangerous64) January 23, 2020
This is outstanding.
Classic WWE moment
Throwback to when @JerryLawler only lasted 4 seconds in the 1997 Royal Rumble! 😂— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) January 23, 2020
“It takes a King.......” pic.twitter.com/d68FjawerI
LOL at the King.
Baby singing Thunderstruck by AC/DC
This is extremely well done. Thanks to jimmy-buffett for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.
Steven Universe has a nod to Nintendo Project Dolphin
Steven Universe has a Nintendo Gamecube in their Universe. But instead of being called a GameCube... it is simple... "Dolphin". pic.twitter.com/REeAt7TBCA— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 23, 2020
Gotta love that GameCube.
Not my kind of foam party...
A Spanish town has been engulfed in thick marine foam as a tidal surge along the Catalan coast due to storm Gloria swept at least 3 km inland [full story: https://t.co/wWYNfn69aw] [source of the gif: https://t.co/vfKX2D2dJZ] pic.twitter.com/fJE5fsAxDP— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 23, 2020
Yikes.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
That's gonna leave a mark...#NASCARHeat4 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/scSv1VFQXn— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 23, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 23, 2020.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
