Disco Elysium is introducing a new, harder Hardcore mode If you thought the world of Revachol wasn't punishing enough before, wait until you try this mode.

If you've been chugging through one of the best RPGs of 2019, Disco Elysium, and found yourself wishing it were more difficult, you might be a masochist.

Just kidding. But you might want to sit up and pay attention to developer ZA/UM's latest update: an "extreme" Hardcore Mode to play on Steam right now, including new widescreen support.

Hardcore Mode raises the difficulty of every Check, which makes it even harder than usual to succeed. You'll make less money, so you'll have to make use of all the scraps you collect, and everything is more expensive, too. You'll have to turn to vices like cigarettes and booze to help you think clearer, and you'll level up faster, which could help you in the long run, but it's going to be a long road.

Our own Sam Chandler reviewed Disco Elysium and gave it a 9 out of 10:

"It’s not very often that a game of this calibre comes along. Disco Elysium is mad with psychedelic energy, unabashedly dramatic, and dangerously well-written. I wish, like the detective, I could forget all about Disco Elysium, if only to experience it again as if for the first time. It’s truly one of the greatest RPGs ever released."

Good luck not collapsing under pressure with this one if you decide to up the difficulty. It's hard enough as it is! Right now, the game is 20% off as well, with 20% off its DLC, so if you want to get in on this more austere mode, you'll wanna go ahead and do it to it. Also, just play the game normally, too. It's well worth the time.