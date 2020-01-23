Where to find the Breeding Center - TemTem Learn the location of the Breeding Center in Crema's Pokemon-like MMO, TemTem.

Breeding can be a vital part of increasing your roster of TemTem, especially if you’re looking for higher quality TemTem. If you want to breed, though, you’re going to need to find the Breeding Center. In this guide, we’ll walk you through finding the Breeding Center and getting started on breeding TemTems.

As it stands right now, the only Breeding Center in TemTem can be found along Route 5/Canopath. After you leave Nanga, head into the Omninesia islands, towards the Regional Center with the Free the TemTem signs. Once you get here, look for an area with a large, open, grassy area. This is the Breeding Center, and you can handle all of your Breeding needs without much trouble.

You can check your TemTem's type via the Squad menu to ensure you're breeding two of the same type.

To get started Breeding, you’re going to want to head to the shopkeeper on the right from the entrance. This vendor will sell you various items needed for breeding, that way you can ensure you have all the things you need. Furthermore, you can talk to the TemTem Breeder himself to the left to actually get things going. He’ll explain the breeding process, as well as take any TemTems that you want to breed.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind, mostly that you can only breed TemTem that are the same type, so you’ll want to match up at least one of their types when you head to the Breeder. Altogether it’s an easy way to bolster your numbers, just be prepared for the next part of the process—hatching the egg.

Now that you know where to find the TemTem Breeding Center, you can get started breeding all your favorite TemTems. For more help, make sure you also check out the rest of our TemTem guides, including our guide on how to get Luma TemTem, some of the rarest and most powerful TemTem in the game.