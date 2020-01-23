Watch the Nioh 2 story trailer full of demons, spirits, & warring samurai Team Ninja has brought us a new Nioh trailer focusing in on the characters of their new Feudal Japan hack n' slack adventure, and it's full of new looks at the game's demons and spirits.

Nioh 2 is coming in 2020 and we can’t wait. The game promises to continue the universe presented in the original Nioh in which notable Japanese figures and warriors contend with a world full of demons and guardian spirits. As story is a major part of the adventure, we got a new trailer featuring the characters and context we’ll be playing through in Nioh 2, and we also got a new glimpse at some of the guardian spirits and demons we’ll be interacting with throughout the game.

The new Nioh 2 Story Trailer was launched on January 23, 2020 via the PlayStation YouTube channel. It takes us back to the warring states of Japan with various warlords, mercenaries, and more engaged in political and military intrigue. Of course that’s only half of the Nioh equation. There’s also plenty of demons on display, including skeletons and humans-turned-monsters. We also get a look at some of the new spirits which, in Nioh, were gods, demi-gods, and other such beings of Japanese mythology attached to various prominent figures in the game. There’s a nine-tailed fox and giant serpent on display here. Check out the trailer below.

One of the central characters of the trailer seems to be someone referred to as a shiftling and near the end of the trailer, we see them sprout what looks like spiritual wings. We can’t help but wonder if this character will be our playable protagonist. Where the Scottish samurai William was capable of utilizing many of the spirits he encountered in the first Nioh, it would be interesting to take on a character who physically changes to be able to do different things in the second game.

Either way, Nioh 2 is looking like it’s going to be another extremely enjoyable game from Team Ninja, well deserving of its spot on Shacknews’ most anticipated games of 2020. Nioh 2 is slated to launch on PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020, taking up a prominent slot on our 2020 video game release calendar.