New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

First Post! January 23, 2020

It's time for your First Post! Get in the pool.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Marc is coming to Melbourne. Get your tickets!

This is very impressive

I don't even know what sport that is.

Zion Williamson goes off

Exciting to finally see him in an NBA game.

Mark Jackson needs to shut up.

Words of wisdom from FATAL1TY

The old man has still got it! You love to see it.

Go home, Biden. You're drunk

Do you also want Joe Biden to get off of your lawn? Head over to our daily Trump Dump mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty forum to voice your opinion or shout into the void. (Turn on political filters to join the discussion)

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 23, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.
Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 23, 2020 9:45 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! January 23, 2020

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 23, 2020 10:17 AM

      Triple unf for no video ads.

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 23, 2020 10:20 AM

      Fat’s Twitch stream has been very entertaining for a while now. He was on seemingly every night for a while but slowed down a bit. That said, he hasn’t lost a beat. He even plays Quake Champions sometimes but it’s rare. PUBG, DotA Underlords, and even Fortnite are common to see.

    • rick legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 23, 2020 11:46 AM

      holy shit that lawn bowler

Hello, Meet Lola