First Post! January 23, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

JUST ANNOUNCED 🎹 Musical comedy improviser @marcrebillet is bringing his debut one-man show to @ForumMelbourne on 21 March.



🎫 Tickets on sale 1pm Fri 31 Janhttps://t.co/5bASxMx6uX pic.twitter.com/tjzH6ZFMdH — Forum Melbourne (@ForumMelbourne) January 23, 2020

Marc is coming to Melbourne. Get your tickets!

This is very impressive

Give this guy all of the awards. Every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/frW0EDMyTJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2020

I don't even know what sport that is.

Zion Williamson goes off

Exciting to finally see him in an NBA game.

Mark Jackson needs to shut up.

Nobody:



Mark Jackson talkin about Zion: pic.twitter.com/NpmXD6xL1W — Darrell Bluett's Ghostwriter (@Anpherknee) January 23, 2020

Words of wisdom from FATAL1TY

The old man has still got it! You love to see it.

Go home, Biden. You're drunk

“Why attack Sanders?”



Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/OBXOf0lBrv — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) January 22, 2020

Do you also want Joe Biden to get off of your lawn? Head over to our daily Trump Dump mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty forum to voice your opinion or shout into the void. (Turn on political filters to join the discussion)

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Auto playing video ads are awful. pic.twitter.com/iJgZ4lDmkU — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 23, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 23, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.