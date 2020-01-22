Evening Reading - January 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Terry Jones dies at age 77

Rest in peace, Terry.

Jaboofers everywhere

I got a press release for a thing that Shacknews is sponsoring, and they cut out the part that Shacknews is sponsoring it. Sweet. That is super cool. — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 23, 2020

I am surrounded by jaboofers. Put on a happy face, Asif...

Mr. Peanut is also dead

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

It was probably all that salt. We now go to our News Editor TJ Denzer for comment:

Mr Peanut was already dead inside. — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) January 23, 2020

Thanks, TJ.

Developer makes a funny

Developer accused of unreadable code refuses to comment — Molly Struve 🦄 (@molly_struve) January 20, 2020

I laughed.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 22, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog and I love her very much.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.