Evening Reading. January 22, 2020
Terry Jones dies at age 77
Rest in peace, Terry.
Jaboofers everywhere
I got a press release for a thing that Shacknews is sponsoring, and they cut out the part that Shacknews is sponsoring it. Sweet. That is super cool.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 23, 2020
I am surrounded by jaboofers. Put on a happy face, Asif...
Hi @shacknews security cam. pic.twitter.com/VsmnsnAQab— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 22, 2020
Mr. Peanut is also dead
It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020
It was probably all that salt. We now go to our News Editor TJ Denzer for comment:
Mr Peanut was already dead inside.— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) January 23, 2020
Thanks, TJ.
Developer makes a funny
Developer accused of unreadable code refuses to comment— Molly Struve 🦄 (@molly_struve) January 20, 2020
I laughed.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"Look at that...we've been fired" 🤦♂️#Frostpunk 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/oTr10GXev3— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 22, 2020
- ChargePoint talks the importance of a connected fuel economy
- Super Lucky's Tale dev Playful Studios cites 'transition' in major layoff
- SteelSeries Sensei Ten review: Comfort and durability
- Mad Catz shows off its expansive 2020 gaming mice lineup
- Smash Bros competitive event GENESIS 7 partners with Nintendo
- Half-Life: Alyx is 'done' and Valve is confident in their release date
- Ninja Theory reveals experimental title Project: Mara
- Streets of Rage 4 hands-on preview at PAX South 2020
- Unboxing & Review: Luigi and Polterpup Exclusive Edition - First 4 Figures
- Josh Hawkins posted a new article, table test -3
January 22, 2020.

Evening Reading - January 22, 2020