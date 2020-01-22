Smash Bros competitive event GENESIS 7 partners with Nintendo Ahead of its upcoming tournament, Smash Bros major tournament GENESIS 7 has partnered with Nintendo of America.

GENESIS has long been one of the most important gatherings of the Smash community in the United States. Each year, the tournament garners thousands of participants from around the world to throw down in Smash Bros and prove who’s the top of the crop. This year, GENESIS 7 is set to do the same, and they’ll have quite the companion for the occasion. GENESIS 7 has partnered with Nintendo of America for this year’s tournament.

The organizers of GENESIS 7 announced their partnership with Nintendo of America on January 22, 2020 via the official GENESIS Twitter. On the weekend of January 24 to January 26, 2020 at the Oakland Convention Center in Oakland, California, players will compete across Super Smash Bros 64, Melee, and Ultimate in singles and doubles tournaments. Splatoon 2, Rivals of Aether, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and further tournaments will also be held during the event. Last year it was Leonardo “MKLeo” Perez and Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma who took the marquee wins in Smash Ultimate and Melee respectively. Both players had fairly successful years, despite the later making people crabby after some of his wins.

Nintendo’s partnership with GENESIS 7 continues to solidify the tournament as one of the most successful Smash Bros major events in the world. It’s worth noting that EVO Japan recently came under fire for their prize pool in Smash Ultimate, which seemed to only feature a Switch Pro Controller for the first-place winner. This could be considered half the fault of super strict Japanese gambling laws, but also Nintendo’s historically stingy nature about supporting Smash Bros competitive events. Even so, in the United States, where such laws aren’t as much of a problem, GENESIS does extremely well for itself. There’s really no reason for Nintendo of America not to get involved with such a high-value tournament.

Either way, with GENESIS 7 taking place this coming weekend and with over 1,700 players headed in to compete once again for Smash Ultimate alone according to GENESIS, it will be a great weekend for Smash Bros competition across the franchise.

