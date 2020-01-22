New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All recipes list - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Learn how to unlock and cook all the recipes in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
Josh Hawkins
1

If you’re going to make the most of the various bonuses you can obtain in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, then you’re going to want to get an idea for how the recipe system works. While exploring, you can unlock a variety of Full Course Meals, which Chi-Chi can then cook up for you at Goku’s house. In this guide we’ll go over all the recipes, as well as discuss how to unlock each and everyone of them.

There are several recipes available to unlock in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and you’ll need to complete sub-stories, talk to NPCs, and just complete main missions in the game to unlock them all. Acquiring all the recipes will be very useful, though, as you can then cook up various items to increase your stats greatly for a long period of time.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot recipes
Talk to Chi-Chi to cook full-course meals.

We’ve broken down all the recipes below, so take a look at the table to see how to unlock them and even what ingredients each recipe calls for.

Recipe Name Ingredients Unlock Requirements
Meat Course
  • Burning Tofu
  • Meatlover's Meat Feast
  • Whole Roast on the Bone
 Story progression
Ramen and Rice Course
  • Meaty Rice Ball
  • Sugary Cupcake
  • Dino Ramen
 Unlocked by talking to an NPC at the Orange City Market
Ramen Course
  • Fruit Gelatin
  • Wild Steak
  • Meaty Ramen
 Unlocked by talking to the Foodie in the southwestern area of the Central Plains region.
Pasta Course
  • Fish Rice Ball
  • Refreshing Seafood Soup
  • Wild Pasta
 Unlocked by talking to the Calm Man in Central Plains region.
Seafood Course
  • Dense Sesame Dumpling
  • Rich Seafood Soup
  • Fresh Seafood Rice Bowl
 Unlocked by complete Attacked Villager sub-story
Special Meat Course
  • Simmered Seafood Stew
  • Juicy Grilled Fish
  • Meatlover's Meat Feast
  • Extra Juicy Steamed Bun
 Unlocked by talking to the Gentle Old Woman near the World Tournament Arena.
Special Ramen Course
  • Loaded Sesame Dumpling
  • Extra Meaty Ramen
  • Juicy Grilled Fish
  • Fresh Fruit Gelatin
 Unlocked by talking to an NPC in West City.
Deluxe Seafood Course
  • Artsy Cupcake
  • Boiled Fished
  • Juicy Steamed Bun
  • Fresh Seafood Pasta
 Unlocked by talking to the Fisherman in West City.
Deluxe Meat Course
  • Meaty Ramen
  • Wild Steak
  • Piping hot Charred Roast
  • Grilled Fished
 Unlocked by completing the Frequently Attacked Villager sub-story.
Deluxe Pasta Course
  • Artsy Cupcake
  • Wild Pasta
  • Extra Meaty Rice Ball
  • Simmered Seafood Stew
 Unlocked by talking to the Sweet Old Woman in Satan City.
Super Deluxe Meat Course
  • Super Ultra Dumpling
  • Smiling Ultra Mega Roast
  • Wild Steak
  • Crumbly Fried Rice
  • Heap of Meat Ramen
 Unlocked by completing the Anxious Android sub-story.
Super Deluxe Seafood Course
  • Super Ultra Dumpling
  • Whirlpool Pasta
  • Hellfire Tofu
  • Boiled Treasure of the Sea
  • Dreamy Fruit Gelation
 Unlocked by talking to the Gentle Girl near the World Tournament Arena.
Heavenly Ramen Course
  • Rich Cupcake
  • Heap of Meat Ramen
  • Extra Soft Crumbly Fried Rice
  • Super Ultra Dumpling
  • Boiled Treasure of the Sea
 Unlocked by completing the Perpetually Attacked Villager sub-story.
Premium Meat Course
  • Artsy Cupcake
  • Rough Seas Sparking Pasta
  • Extra Juicy Steamed Bun
  • Ultimate Meat Feast
  • Sea Monster Soup
 Unlocked after you complete the story quest "Buu the Bottomless Pit".
Premium Seafood Course
  • Loaded Sesame Dumpling
  • Smiling Ultra Mega Roast
  • Ocean Jewelry Box Bowl
  • Sea Monster Soup
  • Dreamy Fruit Gelatin
 Unlocked by completing the Continually Attacked Villager sub-story.

Now that you know all the recipes head back over to our Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot guide for even more useful information.

