All recipes list - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

If you’re going to make the most of the various bonuses you can obtain in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, then you’re going to want to get an idea for how the recipe system works. While exploring, you can unlock a variety of Full Course Meals, which Chi-Chi can then cook up for you at Goku’s house. In this guide we’ll go over all the recipes, as well as discuss how to unlock each and everyone of them.

There are several recipes available to unlock in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and you’ll need to complete sub-stories, talk to NPCs, and just complete main missions in the game to unlock them all. Acquiring all the recipes will be very useful, though, as you can then cook up various items to increase your stats greatly for a long period of time.

Talk to Chi-Chi to cook full-course meals.

We’ve broken down all the recipes below, so take a look at the table to see how to unlock them and even what ingredients each recipe calls for.

Recipe Name Ingredients Unlock Requirements Meat Course Burning Tofu

Meatlover's Meat Feast

Whole Roast on the Bone Story progression Ramen and Rice Course Meaty Rice Ball

Sugary Cupcake

Dino Ramen Unlocked by talking to an NPC at the Orange City Market Ramen Course Fruit Gelatin

Wild Steak

Meaty Ramen Unlocked by talking to the Foodie in the southwestern area of the Central Plains region. Pasta Course Fish Rice Ball

Refreshing Seafood Soup

Wild Pasta Unlocked by talking to the Calm Man in Central Plains region. Seafood Course Dense Sesame Dumpling

Rich Seafood Soup

Fresh Seafood Rice Bowl Unlocked by complete Attacked Villager sub-story Special Meat Course Simmered Seafood Stew

Juicy Grilled Fish

Meatlover's Meat Feast

Extra Juicy Steamed Bun Unlocked by talking to the Gentle Old Woman near the World Tournament Arena. Special Ramen Course Loaded Sesame Dumpling

Extra Meaty Ramen

Juicy Grilled Fish

Fresh Fruit Gelatin Unlocked by talking to an NPC in West City. Deluxe Seafood Course Artsy Cupcake

Boiled Fished

Juicy Steamed Bun

Fresh Seafood Pasta Unlocked by talking to the Fisherman in West City. Deluxe Meat Course Meaty Ramen

Wild Steak

Piping hot Charred Roast

Grilled Fished Unlocked by completing the Frequently Attacked Villager sub-story. Deluxe Pasta Course Artsy Cupcake

Wild Pasta

Extra Meaty Rice Ball

Simmered Seafood Stew Unlocked by talking to the Sweet Old Woman in Satan City. Super Deluxe Meat Course Super Ultra Dumpling

Smiling Ultra Mega Roast

Wild Steak

Crumbly Fried Rice

Heap of Meat Ramen Unlocked by completing the Anxious Android sub-story. Super Deluxe Seafood Course Super Ultra Dumpling

Whirlpool Pasta

Hellfire Tofu

Boiled Treasure of the Sea

Dreamy Fruit Gelation Unlocked by talking to the Gentle Girl near the World Tournament Arena. Heavenly Ramen Course Rich Cupcake

Heap of Meat Ramen

Extra Soft Crumbly Fried Rice

Super Ultra Dumpling

Boiled Treasure of the Sea Unlocked by completing the Perpetually Attacked Villager sub-story. Premium Meat Course Artsy Cupcake

Rough Seas Sparking Pasta

Extra Juicy Steamed Bun

Ultimate Meat Feast

Sea Monster Soup Unlocked after you complete the story quest "Buu the Bottomless Pit". Premium Seafood Course Loaded Sesame Dumpling

Smiling Ultra Mega Roast

Ocean Jewelry Box Bowl

Sea Monster Soup

Dreamy Fruit Gelatin Unlocked by completing the Continually Attacked Villager sub-story.

