All recipes list - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Learn how to unlock and cook all the recipes in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
If you’re going to make the most of the various bonuses you can obtain in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, then you’re going to want to get an idea for how the recipe system works. While exploring, you can unlock a variety of Full Course Meals, which Chi-Chi can then cook up for you at Goku’s house. In this guide we’ll go over all the recipes, as well as discuss how to unlock each and everyone of them.
There are several recipes available to unlock in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and you’ll need to complete sub-stories, talk to NPCs, and just complete main missions in the game to unlock them all. Acquiring all the recipes will be very useful, though, as you can then cook up various items to increase your stats greatly for a long period of time.
We’ve broken down all the recipes below, so take a look at the table to see how to unlock them and even what ingredients each recipe calls for.
|Recipe Name
|Ingredients
|Unlock Requirements
|Meat Course
|
|Story progression
|Ramen and Rice Course
|
|Unlocked by talking to an NPC at the Orange City Market
|Ramen Course
|
|Unlocked by talking to the Foodie in the southwestern area of the Central Plains region.
|Pasta Course
|
|Unlocked by talking to the Calm Man in Central Plains region.
|Seafood Course
|
|Unlocked by complete Attacked Villager sub-story
|Special Meat Course
|
|Unlocked by talking to the Gentle Old Woman near the World Tournament Arena.
|Special Ramen Course
|
|Unlocked by talking to an NPC in West City.
|Deluxe Seafood Course
|
|Unlocked by talking to the Fisherman in West City.
|Deluxe Meat Course
|
|Unlocked by completing the Frequently Attacked Villager sub-story.
|Deluxe Pasta Course
|
|Unlocked by talking to the Sweet Old Woman in Satan City.
|Super Deluxe Meat Course
|
|Unlocked by completing the Anxious Android sub-story.
|Super Deluxe Seafood Course
|
|Unlocked by talking to the Gentle Girl near the World Tournament Arena.
|Heavenly Ramen Course
|
|Unlocked by completing the Perpetually Attacked Villager sub-story.
|Premium Meat Course
|
|Unlocked after you complete the story quest "Buu the Bottomless Pit".
|Premium Seafood Course
|
|Unlocked by completing the Continually Attacked Villager sub-story.
