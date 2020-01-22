Ninja Theory reveals experimental title Project: Mara Ninja Theory is working on a new experimental title meant to explore the bounds of mental illness, revealed during a new blog post from Xbox Wire.

Hellblade developer Ninja Theory is hard at work on another game, but it's not Hellblade 2.

While the sequel to Senua's journey is still very much in the works, Ninja Theory is also working on a new "experimental title," as revealed during a brief blog post on Wednesday morning (January 22). It's called Project: Mara, and it sounds like an ambitious undertaking. It's also the latest step in Ninja Theory's commitment to exploring mental health by way of video games.

Project: Mara is poised to be a "real-world and grounded representation of mental terror" and will "explore new ways of storytelling," though we don't know much about what all that entails just yet. There was a brief clip shown off in a documentary-style look at the company and what it's working on, but there isn't much to go by just yet.

Ninja Theory will likely be putting most of its time into getting Senua's Saga ready for release, as it's coming to Xbox Series X. The developer also has Bleeding Edge in the works, but we'll likely be hearing more bout Project: Mara in the days to come.

For now, we'll be waiting to see what comes of Ninja Theory's new endeavor and will bring you new information as it comes out accordingly. What do you think the new title will be like? Will you be interested in giving it a try? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.