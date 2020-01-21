Evening Reading - January 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Ozzy Osbourne talks about his battle with Parkinson's Disease
.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne sits down with @RobinRoberts and breaks his silence about his private health battle with Parkinson's disease. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020
I love Ozzy, and it makes me very sad to hear him describe his pain.
Super Smash Bros. hit N64 in Japan 21 years ago today
【今日は何の日？】— ファミ通.com (@famitsu) January 20, 2020
1999年1月21日、初代『スマブラ』の『ニンテンドウオールスター！大乱闘スマッシュブラザーズ』がN64で発売！
マリオ、リンク、ピカチュウなど作品のクロスオーバーが新しかった https://t.co/kF1VKb4pJU pic.twitter.com/yX3OWeJ3Ek
I still have fond memories of the American ad for the game. Kirby was also awesome in the game.
This is certainly Internet video content
Interesting... pic.twitter.com/JcnSwADIJu— Poe's Law = Intellectual Dark Weeb 🔞 (@ScribeUndead) January 21, 2020
Seems like a waste of a perfectly good watermelon.
Remembering Victoria Enmon 12 years after she passed
Twelve years ago the world lost a brave soul. Today we remember Victoria Enmon and the legacy she left behind. pic.twitter.com/Sa1jQ2zT7l— Extra Life (@ExtraLife4Kids) January 21, 2020
Victoria came up with the idea for Extra Life, and the charity has gone on to raise millions of dollars for children's hospitals all over the world. It all started with a little girl in Orange, Texas.
Go Football!
”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020
-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6
Rob Lowe really likes both teams.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"I've got cat ass in my face" 🐱🍑#Warframe 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/LWDl6BBSrR— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 22, 2020
- Doom Eternal hands-on preview: Hell on Earth
- Hugo Martin interview: Doom Eternal is "nutritional content"
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions anime soccer game announced
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of January 21, 2020
- Doom Eternal's Hugo Martin on how good games can frustrate you
- Doom Eternal will feature a roguelike difficulty higher than Nightmare
- Brice Armstrong, Dragon Ball Z narrator & more, passes away at age 84
- Hearthstone: Galakrond's Adventure opens up with 11 new cards
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 21, 2020