Evening Reading - January 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ozzy Osbourne talks about his battle with Parkinson's Disease

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne sits down with @RobinRoberts and breaks his silence about his private health battle with Parkinson's disease. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

I love Ozzy, and it makes me very sad to hear him describe his pain.

Super Smash Bros. hit N64 in Japan 21 years ago today

I still have fond memories of the American ad for the game. Kirby was also awesome in the game.

This is certainly Internet video content

Seems like a waste of a perfectly good watermelon.

Remembering Victoria Enmon 12 years after she passed

Twelve years ago the world lost a brave soul. Today we remember Victoria Enmon and the legacy she left behind. pic.twitter.com/Sa1jQ2zT7l — Extra Life (@ExtraLife4Kids) January 21, 2020

Victoria came up with the idea for Extra Life, and the charity has gone on to raise millions of dollars for children's hospitals all over the world. It all started with a little girl in Orange, Texas.

Go Football!

”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”

-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

Rob Lowe really likes both teams.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.