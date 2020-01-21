New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: Hop Aboard the Planet Express

I've got my two-liter of Shasta and my all-Rush mix-tape and I'm ready to hop aboard my very own Railjack spaceship that I happened to name after my favorite cartoon. Let's do this.

Blake Morse
1

Good news, everyone! I’ve completed the arduous task of putting together my very own spaceship in Warframe and I’m ready to try out this new-fangled Empyrean content. And on today’s livestream that’s just what I’m going to do. The new Railjack ships allow players to team up with three other players and rocket into some glorious space battles. My recently build ship, which I’ve dubbed the Planet Express in a loving tribute to Futurama, is ready to fly us into the world of tomorrow!

I’ll be going live around 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET over at the Shacknews Twitch channel if you feel like you want to stop by and join in on the chat. And if even if you’re not feeling up to a social call or don’t feel like leaving our homepage you can check out the embedded stream right here in the article for you. If you haven’t played Warframe before, maybe today’s stream will convince you to check it out. You can find more info on Warframe over on the game’s website shockingly enough.

Shout outs to our subscribers and followers who support us and make these streams happen with their regular viewings. And a big thank you to everyone who stops by to converse in the Twitch chat. Your engagement is extremely appreciated and keeps us going and helps liven up our shows. If you have Amazon Prime perhaps consider using your monthly Twitch Prime subscription to help keep our streamers knee-deep in tacos. If you need a hand linking your Amazon and Twitch accounts together we just happen to have a handy-dandy guide that you can follow to do just that. Thanks again for your continued support.

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

