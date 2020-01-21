New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of January 21, 2020

Coming off the MLK holiday weekend, your friends at Shacknews are preparing some lovely livestreams. Check out our Twitch livestream schedule.

Chris Jarrard
In an effort to give our community some more advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepare a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup is a bit lighter due to the MLK holiday weekend.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Tuesday, January 21

Tuesday Evening: Warframe Empyrean with Blake Morse

Wednesday, January 22

Frostpunk: The Last Autumn with Josh Hawkins

Thursday, January 23

Nascar Heat with Chris Jarrard

Friday, January 24

TBD

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live. It pays to keep your eyes open because you never know when an unannounced stream might go live.

