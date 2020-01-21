Project xCloud gets over 10 new games, including Halo Master Chief Collection A big new collection of games has been added to Xbox's Project xCloud Preview program, including Halo: Master Chief Collection, the Batman Telltale games, and Destiny 2.

Xbox and Microsoft’s Project xCloud is continuing to build upon itself with a wealth of titles. The program already featured over 50 games, and it’s getting over 10 more that are available now for xCloud Preview players, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Civilization 6, Destiny 2, several Telltale games, and much more.

The new games for Project xCloud were revealed on January 21, 2020 on the Project xCloud corner of Xbox’s website. The titles were everything from the indie scene up to AAA favorites. Destiny 2 in particular is quite the ambitious pick for debut on the program. Though featured on Google Stadia already, Destiny 2’s always-online persistent world will be an interesting continuing test of xCloud’s capabilities in latency and control of lag. Even so, games like SUPERHOT, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, Wasteland 2, The Wolf Among Us, and the Master Chief Collection will offer awesome additions to the overall xCloud roster.

From the reflex-driven in Halo to the downright relaxing in Civ 6, Project xCloud's latest batch of new games is a wonderful collection of variety for the program.

You can check out all of the new January 21 additions to Xbox’s Project xCloud program just below.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Destiny 2

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Wolf Among Us

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

The Surge

SUPERHOT

Portal Knights

GoNNER - BLÜEBERRY Edition

Kingdom Two Crowns

Sparklite

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2019

With Project xCloud expanding itself heavily in 2020, as announced at X019, there’s a lot on the horizon for the program. New regions, new ways to play, and plenty more are coming, but if Project xCloud can continue to put together solid additions for the program, that’s a winner on its own as they continue to roll out the program to players worldwide.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and information about the latest on Project xCloud.