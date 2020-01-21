Frostpunk's The Last Autumn DLC out now Take a step back and experience life before the icy cataclysm in Frostpunk's The Last Autumn DLC.

Frostpunk is known for its cold setting of ice and winter, but today 11 bit studios released The Last Autumn DLC that takes players back to a time before the cataclysmic snowfall. The DLC is part of the season pass released in August 2019 but can also be purchased separately on Steam for $16.99 USD.

Frostpunk Lead Designer Kuba Stokalski explained what the studio set out to accoplish with The Last Autumn DLC.

Everyone associates Frostpunk with snow and winter, so our goal was to provide them with something totally new and change the tone of the game a bit. It was a challenge, but the result is the biggest and the most tone-nuanced scenario in the whole Frostpunk universe.

The Last Autumn will also bring a batch of new features to the game, which you can read through below:

A prequel story set in a new environment not yet covered by snow that allows players to construct the Generator from the ground up to prepare their society for the upcoming winter.

A new Endless Mode variant -- Builders -- that redefines the challenges players will face by providing different setups and solutions.

Two new Books of Laws allowing players to shape their society in previously unknown ways.

New threats and issues to deal with such as toxic gases and workers going on strike.

Influence society in creative new ways from establishing labour unions to outright manipulation.

New technology tree, inventions to discover, and resources to obtain.

25 new buildings to construct such as docks, a telegraph station, a labour union building and more.

New social classes including Convicts -- a cheap and obedient workforce.

Discover even more new mechanics and tweaks to gameplay.

The Last Autumn DLC follows previous packs, including The Rifts and Project TVADGYCGJR. These can each be purchased separately, or through the season pass.

If you’re not quite sure about The Last Autumn DLC for Frostpunk, be sure to pop over to our 2020 video game release date calendar to see what’s releasing in the next few months and through the year.