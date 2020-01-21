Rumor: PS5 to be revealed next month in New York It looks like we might be headed toward an official PS5 reveal next month, if rumors currently swirling around are to be believed.

We're inching ever closer to the official PlayStation 5 launch later this year during the holidays with each passing day. But there's still a lot we don't know about the system. Actually, we know relatively nothing just yet, unfortunately.

So when leaks happen to trickle out, we always like to sit up and pay attention, even if they happen to be only rumors. There's a juicy one going around right now that, according to BGR, the system could be headed for a big reveal in New York next month. And it sounds great, especially when matched against what we know from Wired's PS5 reveal previously.

BGR reports, via 4chan leak, that there's a new wave of information that could potentially end up coming true. As always, however, take these tidbits with a grain of salt. A new PlayStation 5 launch event could be going down on February 5, 2020 at a special meeting that would be held at the Sony Hall in New York City.

"The console design, controller, UI/home screen, certain features, console specs, talk from third parties/indie publishers, as well as announcements for PS5 exclusives will be shown," reads the leak.

"Buzz words for the console’s features include 'little to no load times,' 'blazing fast downloads,' 'immersive controls,' 'modular installs for games, download whatever,' 'disc drive included,' and 'download the games, or stream the games as an option' (we’re looking at you Stadia)."

An artist's rendering of a possible PS5 dev kit.

The new slogan could even be "It's time to play," which would be a brand-wide strategy. The system could be targeting an October 2020 worldwide release and would be priced at $499. There would be a single model available without a Pro version in stores, and the base system's specs would match that of the most expensive Xbox Series X model.

In terms of internals, the leak also states that the system could have 10 teraflops of GPU power, while the Xbox Series X is getting around 4. The leaker also noted that backward compatibility would be an important feature with the PS5:

"Backwards compatibility with all PS4 games is also a big feature. Through a new transferring features, users will easily transfer their PS4 games to the PS5 if those games are downloaded. Save data/backups for PS4 games will also be transferable."

Supposedly, the console will be up for pre-order immediately after the February 5 event. That's good news, because if it's anything like the rumors say, it could be an exciting new frontier for the PlayStation brand.