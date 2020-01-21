First Post! January 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Look at this chicken, it's amazing

Absolute Unit of a Chicken pic.twitter.com/tAIfscnCRc — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 21, 2020

I wonder how big of a Spicy Chicken Sandwich Wendy's would make from it.

Browns fan Sir Yacht responds to 49ers fan's suffering (language warning)

This video had me laughing so hard.

Thanks, I hate it

What’s up YouTube? Doing a review of my hotel bathtub in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/zngzH9wlRA — gotta get off this site (@brother_dag) January 19, 2020

This reminds me of my hotel sink reviews from last year.

Where is Vermin Supreme when you need him?

I want a free pony.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 21, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

