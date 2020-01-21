First Post! January 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Look at this chicken, it's amazing
Absolute Unit of a Chicken pic.twitter.com/tAIfscnCRc— 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 21, 2020
I wonder how big of a Spicy Chicken Sandwich Wendy's would make from it.
Browns fan Sir Yacht responds to 49ers fan's suffering (language warning)
This video had me laughing so hard.
Thanks, I hate it
What’s up YouTube? Doing a review of my hotel bathtub in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/zngzH9wlRA— gotta get off this site (@brother_dag) January 19, 2020
This reminds me of my hotel sink reviews from last year.
Where is Vermin Supreme when you need him?
I want a free pony.
