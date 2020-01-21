New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! January 21, 2020

It's time for your First Post! Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
0

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Look at this chicken, it's amazing

I wonder how big of a Spicy Chicken Sandwich Wendy's would make from it.

Browns fan Sir Yacht responds to 49ers fan's suffering (language warning)

This video had me laughing so hard.

Thanks, I hate it

This reminds me of my hotel sink reviews from last year.

Where is Vermin Supreme when you need him?

I want a free pony.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola