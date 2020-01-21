Select Beast Meat locations - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Learn how to obtain Select Beast Meat for Chi-Chi in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Before Goku and crew can take on Cell in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Android Saga, players will find themselves needing to collect a few things for Chi-Chi. In this guide we’ll detail everything players need to know to find Select Beast Meat locations so that you can collect one of the many materials you’ll need for Chi-Chi to make lunch for Goku and Gohan.

Select Beast Meat locations - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

After training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, players will find themselves in charge of Goku and Gohan. During the small lull before the Cell games, Goku and his family will find themselves preparing for a nice picnic away from the house. But first, Chi-Chi is going to need a few ingredients so that she can whip up a quick lunch. You’ll need to gather up Select Beast Meat, Frozen Rabbit Meat, and some fish for Chi-Chi to cook.

Head to Blake Bog to hunt for Gazelle in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

If you’re looking for Select Beast Meat, then you’re going to want to make your way over to Blake Bog. Once here, use your Ki vision to search for Gazelle. You can also look out for comments from NPCs, as they will often comment when near important resources. It took us a little bit of roaming, but we were finally able to find some Gazelle near one of the many Training Grounds nodes that are situated around the map.

Once you find the Gazelle, approach them and press the button that appears on screen to catch them. This will reward you with whatever materials they drop. You’ll need to gather two Select Beast Meat, which shouldn’t be very hard considering Goku can run super-fast along the ground by using the boost function.

Use your Ki vision to locate Gazelle and then catch them to acquire Select Beast Meat.

Once you have the Select Beast Meat, you can head back to Chi-Chi, or collect any other important materials you need to finish the quest. Make sure you also head back over to our Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot guides for more help.