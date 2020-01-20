New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! January 20, 2020 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

It's MLK Day, and today's First Post! will be dedicated to the great man.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for the MLK 2K20 Edition of First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Martin Luther King Jr. on the two Americas

Many of the problems he talks about are still present in America today.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s letter from Alabama jail

What is your life's blueprint, asked Dr. King

Martin Luther King Jr.'s final speech

Merv Griffin interviews Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your MLK 2K20 Edition of First Post! for January 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

