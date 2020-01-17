Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC patch 10.12.01 fixes CPU & save bugs A recent patch in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for PC should squash bugs that are eating up CPU usage and corrupting save files.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC has been a long time coming, bringing the much-anticipated expansion from the hit game to PC players. Unfortunately, the transition from consoles over to PC hasn’t been entirely smooth. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC has had some glaring technical issues. Fortunately, Capcom just rolled out a patch to address some of the more problematic issues like save corruption and CPU bugs.

The PC Monster Hunter World: Iceborne hot fix patch 10.12.01 was rolled out on January 16, 2020 for Steam. The patch takes direct aim at the issues players have been reporting about Iceborne taking up abnormal use of CPUs and even causing save files to become corrupt - an issue blatant enough that Capcom issued an apology as they investigated possible solutions. Save corruption and CPU bugs aren’t the only issues in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, but fixing them should be a huge relief for players everywhere nervous about losing tons of hours of gameplay to bugs or overworking their hardware.

[PC/Steam] Hot fix patch 10.12.01 is now live, related to CPU utilization and Save Data compatibility issues. Please make sure to update to the latest version before your next play session.https://t.co/u7IIf4zvPM — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 17, 2020

The Monster Hunter developers have promised that further fixes are on the way for Iceborne on PC. There’s a troubleshooting and bug report thread on Steam and Capcom asks that players experiencing issues follow posted steps on Twitter to see if their problem has been addressed and make the issue known if it has gone unreported.

It’s worth noting, if you want to play with friends, everyone will need to be on the most current version of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC for Matchmaking to link up properly, so be sure to update if you plan on hunting cooperatively.

