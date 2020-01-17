New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC patch 10.12.01 fixes CPU & save bugs

A recent patch in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for PC should squash bugs that are eating up CPU usage and corrupting save files.
TJ Denzer
8

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC has been a long time coming, bringing the much-anticipated expansion from the hit game to PC players. Unfortunately, the transition from consoles over to PC hasn’t been entirely smooth. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC has had some glaring technical issues. Fortunately, Capcom just rolled out a patch to address some of the more problematic issues like save corruption and CPU bugs.

The PC Monster Hunter World: Iceborne hot fix patch 10.12.01 was rolled out on January 16, 2020 for Steam. The patch takes direct aim at the issues players have been reporting about Iceborne taking up abnormal use of CPUs and even causing save files to become corrupt - an issue blatant enough that Capcom issued an apology as they investigated possible solutions. Save corruption and CPU bugs aren’t the only issues in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, but fixing them should be a huge relief for players everywhere nervous about losing tons of hours of gameplay to bugs or overworking their hardware.

The Monster Hunter developers have promised that further fixes are on the way for Iceborne on PC. There’s a troubleshooting and bug report thread on Steam and Capcom asks that players experiencing issues follow posted steps on Twitter to see if their problem has been addressed and make the issue known if it has gone unreported.

It’s worth noting, if you want to play with friends, everyone will need to be on the most current version of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC for Matchmaking to link up properly, so be sure to update if you plan on hunting cooperatively.

Need any help finding out monster weaknesses or discovering rare drops and resources in the game? Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne walkthrough and guide hub for all of the information you might need for wherever the hunt takes you.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 17, 2020 10:05 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC patch 10.12.01 fixes CPU & save bugs

    • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 17, 2020 10:06 AM

      full on sucked back into this game. using the horn for the first time. fun shit!

      • justwr!ght legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 17, 2020 10:08 AM

        I haven't used the horn in Iceborne yet but the changes sound really cool. I have been all hammer. The new clutch claw attacks are soooo good

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 17, 2020 10:10 AM

          learning it with all the new additions certainly adds another layer of complexity for sure. i still don't quite understand what makes the little pools on the ground that others can stand in.

          and yea, the claw is awesome!

          • JohnnyChugs
            reply
            January 17, 2020 12:05 PM

            The Clutch Claw is easily my favorite new thing in this expansion. It feels so good to knock a monster into a pitfall or wall when you get the opportunity.

        • breadsticks legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 17, 2020 11:05 AM

          First few new icebourne monsters moved me off horn for a while. Assholes were just so damn fast the fights felt like they took forever.

          • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 17, 2020 11:23 AM

            i think i'm still gonna pair it with a slicing weapon of some sort and kinda keep my skills up with both. maybe long sword?

            • breadsticks legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 17, 2020 12:31 PM

              I went with glaive because I love the mobility. Horn is still a backup but it’s been a while. Maybe when the seige returns and I can build a new horn I’ll swap back but I’ve been experimenting with new weapons just for mixing things up.

              • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                January 17, 2020 12:44 PM

                I did glaive primarily on PS4. I imagine it’s the most fun weapon.

          • walker270 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 17, 2020 12:47 PM

            That's Master Rank in a nutshell. You need to learn the tells and prep the attack much earlier compared to HR.

        • omnova legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 17, 2020 11:30 AM

          What's up hammer bro. I keep thinking I'll try other weapons but knocking monsters over with epic face smashes just never gets old.

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 17, 2020 10:25 AM

        Same. I play a couple hours a day right now, but can't get any of my friends to play. I'm a huge D2 player and have been for years, but this game gets so much right where D1 and D2 went so wrong. It's like a vacation.

      • BlackCat9 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 17, 2020 1:29 PM

        I just crafted the Nargacuga light bowgun and got the three piece set bonus. It's pretty high damage with 15% affinity and takes pierce 3 shots, but all the ammo types are one or two bullet capacity and slow reload. The trick is that the narga armor gives you true sure shot, which is like a 50% chance to not consume a bullet. Then add two evasion reload mods and slide evade after firing your last bullet to quick reload. But if you fuck up, you have like a 5 second reload between shots. I've also got critical eye and peak performance maxed out, so I should be doing a TON of damage if I can keep the reloading trick up.

