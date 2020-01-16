How to change voice language - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Learn how to change from English to Japanese voice audio in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

While many are probably more than happy to play through Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot with the English dub voices, there are many who will prefer to play the game with the original Japanese audio. If you’re one of those many players, then you’re going to need to know how to change the voice audio. Thankfully, this guide will outline the process so you can change things up and get started on your journey.

If you’re looking to change the voice language, then you’re going to need to do so before you even start up the game. Unfortunately, you can’t change the audio language while in an active save file, which means you’re going to need to do it from the Title Menu.

You can change the voice language in the Game Settings on the main menu.

To change the voice language, all you’ll want to do is press the Options or Menu button to bring up the Title Menu. Once you’ve done this, locate the Options button at the bottom of the menu. From here, you’ll be taken right to the Game Settings window. This is where you can control a ton of things, including the in-battle slow motion feature, as well as whether or not you’re using subtitles throughout your playthrough. You’ll also find several audio sliders in this area.

To change the audio language, you’re going to want to scroll down until you spot the Voices option. You’ll have a few options here depending on your region. If you’re playing in the United States, then you’ll see options for the English voices and the Japanese voices. Now, if you prefer the more traditional Dragon Ball Z voices, you’ll want to do Japanese. But, if you like the English dub versions, you can just leave the option on its default setting for English.

