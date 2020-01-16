How to get gifts - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Learn everything you need to know to get your hands on more gifts in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

As you make your way through the story in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you’re going to come across a myriad of Support Characters, a series of NPCs that help you out during various battles. If you want to increase the amount of support that these characters offer, you can give them gifts. But exactly how do you get these gifts? The good news is this guide will teach you everything you need to know to start unlocking more gifts for all of Goku’s friends.

If you want to get your hands on more gifts in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot then you’re going to need to make sure you’re focusing a few different things. First, side quests (or Sub Quests as the game calls them) are a perfect way to obtain more gifts. These quests are marked by blue quest markers on your map, and will often reward you with an abundant amount of experience points as well.

Gifts you've picked up can be viewed from the Item menu at any point.

The second way that you can get more gifts is by finding them out in the world. As you explore the open-world areas in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you’re going to find various items that are scattered throughout the world. You can pick these items up by approaching them and pressing Circle (or B on the Xbox controller). Some you can even pick up just by walking over them.

Once you have gifts, you’ll want to give your Support Characters the preferred types of gifts they like. So try to learn as much about your friends as you can, and give them gifts that will help increase the stats that they utilize the most. Of course, you’ll always find plenty of gifts just by playing through the main story episodes as well, so keep that in mind as you play.

