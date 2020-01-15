Call of Duty League: The full Season 1 rosters for all 12 teams
The Call of Duty League is about to begin its first season and Shacknews is here with the full rosters for all 12 teams.
Call of Duty esports is ready to kick off its 2020, but competitive CoD has changed forever. This is the first official year of the Call of Duty League, Activision Blizzard's second attempt at a professional esports league. This will see the top players in CoD esports come together to compete on one stage to compete in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, where only one team will emerge as the first Call of Duty League world champions. Shacknews will attempt to neatly organize the Season 1 rosters for each of these teams throughout the year ahead, as the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League kicks off.
There are 12 teams total in the Call of Duty League, many from different parts of North America. Let's run down their rosters one-by-one as we head into this rookie campaign.
(Last updated: 1/15/20)
Atlanta Faze
- Owner: Atlanta Esports Ventures
- Head Coach: James Crowder
- Tyler "Abezy" Pharris
- Thomas "Grvty" Malin
- Michael "MajorManiak" Szymaniak
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- McArthur "Cellium" Jovel
- Juan Antonio "Jurnii" Gonzalez Munoz
- Preston "Priestahh" Greiner
Chicago Huntsman
- Owner: NRG Esports
- Head Coach: --
- Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson
- Matthew "Formal" Piper
- Peirce "Gunless" Hillman
- Seth "Scump" Abner
- Dylan "Envoy" Hannon
- Jordon General
- Marcus "Mboze" Blanks
- Troy "Sender" Michaels
Dallas Empire
- Owner: Envy Gaming, Inc.
- Head Coach: --
- Ian "C6" Porter
- Cuyler "Huke" Garland
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas
- Thomas "Tommey" Trewren
- James "Clayster" Eubanks
- Indervir "Illey" Dhaliwal
- Paul "Tisch" Tischler
Florida Mutineers
- Owner: Misfits Gaming
- Head Coach: Ricky "Atura" Lugo
- Colt "Havok" McLendon
- Chance "Maux" Moncivaez
- Cesar "Skyz" Bueno
- Bradley "Frosty" Bergstrom
- Nicholas "Maniac" Kershner
- Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson
London Royal Ravens
- Owner: ReKTGlobal, Inc
- Head Coach: Joseph "Joee" Pinnington
- Thomas Dylan Henderson
- Dylan "Madcat" Daly
- Sean "Seany" O'Connor
- Bradley "Wuskin" Marshall
- Jordan "Jurd" Crowley
- Rhys "Rated" Price
- Matthew "Skrapz" Marshall
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Owner: Kroenke Sports & Entertainment
- Head Coach: Embry Bevils
- Patrick "Aches" Price
- Rasim "Blazt" Ogresevic
- Andres Lacefield
- Renato "Saints" Reyna
- Ulysses "Aqua" Silva
- Jacob "Decemate" Cato
- Richard "Ricky" Stacy
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Owner: Immortals Gaming Club (IGC)
- Head Coach: --
- Martin Chino
- Jevon "Goonjar" Gooljar
- Kenneth "Kenny" Williams
- Thomas "TJHaly" Haly
- Brandon "Dashy" Otell
- Jordan "JKap" Kaplan
- Austin "Slasher" Liddicoat
Minnesota Røkkr
- Owner: WISE Ventures
- Head Coach: Brian "Saintt" Baroska
- Alex "Alexx" Carpenter
- Adam "Assault" Garcia
- Adam "GodRX" Brown
- Devin "Ttinyy" Robinson
- Obaid Asim
- Kaden "Exceed" Stockdale
- Justin "Silly" Fargo Palmer
New York Subliners
- Owner: Sterling.VC
- Head Coach: --
- Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi
- Doug "Censor" Martin
- Donovan "Temp" Laroda
- Thomas "Zoomaa" Paparatto
- Dillon "Attach" Price
- Nicholas "Happy" Suda
- Trei "Zero" Morris
Paris Legion
- Owner: c0ntact Gaming
- Head Coach: --
- Paul "Breszy" Breszynski
- Matthew "Kismet" Tinsley
- Timothy "Phantomz" Landis
- Zach "Zed" Denyer
- Denholm "Denz" Taylor
- Luke "Louqa" Rigas
- Conrad "Shockz" Rymarek
Seattle Surge
- Owner: The Aquilini Group
- Head Coach: Joey "Nubzy" DiGiacomo
- Bryan "Apathy" Zhelyazkov
- Damon "Karma" Barlow
- Casey "Pandur" Romano
- Josiah "Slacked" Berry
- Ian "Enable" Wyatt
- Sam "Octane" Larew
- Nicholas "Proto" Maldonado
Toronto Ultra
- Owner: OverActive Media
- Head Coach: --
- Benjamin Bance
- Cameron "Cammy" McKilligan
- Tobias "CleanX" Juul Jønsson
- Alejandro "Lucky" Lopez Moreno
- Anthony "Methodz" Zinni
- Carson "Brack" Newberry
- Nicholas "Classic" DiCostanzo
- Daniel "Loony" Loza
- Mehran "Mayhem" Anjomshoa
- Adrian "Mettalz" Serrano Martinez
These are the rosters heading into the first season of the Call of Duty League. Be sure to check back, as Shacknews will endeavor to update this post with any roster changes that may come over the course of the next several months. Season 1 of the Call of Duty League begins on Friday, January 24.
