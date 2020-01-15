Call of Duty League: The full Season 1 rosters for all 12 teams The Call of Duty League is about to begin its first season and Shacknews is here with the full rosters for all 12 teams.

Call of Duty esports is ready to kick off its 2020, but competitive CoD has changed forever. This is the first official year of the Call of Duty League, Activision Blizzard's second attempt at a professional esports league. This will see the top players in CoD esports come together to compete on one stage to compete in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, where only one team will emerge as the first Call of Duty League world champions. Shacknews will attempt to neatly organize the Season 1 rosters for each of these teams throughout the year ahead, as the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League kicks off.

There are 12 teams total in the Call of Duty League, many from different parts of North America. Let's run down their rosters one-by-one as we head into this rookie campaign.

(Last updated: 1/15/20)

Atlanta Faze

Owner : Atlanta Esports Ventures

: Atlanta Esports Ventures Head Coach : James Crowder

: James Crowder Tyler "Abezy" Pharris

Thomas "Grvty" Malin

Michael "MajorManiak" Szymaniak

Chris "Simp" Lehr

McArthur "Cellium" Jovel

Juan Antonio "Jurnii" Gonzalez Munoz

Preston "Priestahh" Greiner

Chicago Huntsman

Owner : NRG Esports

: NRG Esports Head Coach : --

: -- Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson

Matthew "Formal" Piper

Peirce "Gunless" Hillman

Seth "Scump" Abner

Dylan "Envoy" Hannon

Jordon General

Marcus "Mboze" Blanks

Troy "Sender" Michaels

Dallas Empire

Owner : Envy Gaming, Inc.

: Envy Gaming, Inc. Head Coach : --

: -- Ian "C6" Porter

Cuyler "Huke" Garland

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas

Thomas "Tommey" Trewren

James "Clayster" Eubanks

Indervir "Illey" Dhaliwal

Paul "Tisch" Tischler

Florida Mutineers

Owner : Misfits Gaming

: Misfits Gaming Head Coach : Ricky "Atura" Lugo

: Ricky "Atura" Lugo Colt "Havok" McLendon

Chance "Maux" Moncivaez

Cesar "Skyz" Bueno

Bradley "Frosty" Bergstrom

Nicholas "Maniac" Kershner

Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson

London Royal Ravens

Owner : ReKTGlobal, Inc

: ReKTGlobal, Inc Head Coach : Joseph "Joee" Pinnington

: Joseph "Joee" Pinnington Thomas Dylan Henderson

Dylan "Madcat" Daly

Sean "Seany" O'Connor

Bradley "Wuskin" Marshall

Jordan "Jurd" Crowley

Rhys "Rated" Price

Matthew "Skrapz" Marshall

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Owner : Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

: Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Head Coach : Embry Bevils

: Embry Bevils Patrick "Aches" Price

Rasim "Blazt" Ogresevic

Andres Lacefield

Renato "Saints" Reyna

Ulysses "Aqua" Silva

Jacob "Decemate" Cato

Richard "Ricky" Stacy

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Owner : Immortals Gaming Club (IGC)

: Immortals Gaming Club (IGC) Head Coach : --

: -- Martin Chino

Jevon "Goonjar" Gooljar

Kenneth "Kenny" Williams

Thomas "TJHaly" Haly

Brandon "Dashy" Otell

Jordan "JKap" Kaplan

Austin "Slasher" Liddicoat

Minnesota Røkkr

Owner : WISE Ventures

: WISE Ventures Head Coach : Brian "Saintt" Baroska

: Brian "Saintt" Baroska Alex "Alexx" Carpenter

Adam "Assault" Garcia

Adam "GodRX" Brown

Devin "Ttinyy" Robinson

Obaid Asim

Kaden "Exceed" Stockdale

Justin "Silly" Fargo Palmer

New York Subliners

Owner : Sterling.VC

: Sterling.VC Head Coach : --

: -- Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi

Doug "Censor" Martin

Donovan "Temp" Laroda

Thomas "Zoomaa" Paparatto

Dillon "Attach" Price

Nicholas "Happy" Suda

Trei "Zero" Morris

Paris Legion

Owner : c0ntact Gaming

: c0ntact Gaming Head Coach : --

: -- Paul "Breszy" Breszynski

Matthew "Kismet" Tinsley

Timothy "Phantomz" Landis

Zach "Zed" Denyer

Denholm "Denz" Taylor

Luke "Louqa" Rigas

Conrad "Shockz" Rymarek

Seattle Surge

Owner : The Aquilini Group

: The Aquilini Group Head Coach : Joey "Nubzy" DiGiacomo

: Joey "Nubzy" DiGiacomo Bryan "Apathy" Zhelyazkov

Damon "Karma" Barlow

Casey "Pandur" Romano

Josiah "Slacked" Berry

Ian "Enable" Wyatt

Sam "Octane" Larew

Nicholas "Proto" Maldonado

Toronto Ultra

Owner : OverActive Media

: OverActive Media Head Coach : --

: -- Benjamin Bance

Cameron "Cammy" McKilligan

Tobias "CleanX" Juul Jønsson

Alejandro "Lucky" Lopez Moreno

Anthony "Methodz" Zinni

Carson "Brack" Newberry

Nicholas "Classic" DiCostanzo

Daniel "Loony" Loza

Mehran "Mayhem" Anjomshoa

Adrian "Mettalz" Serrano Martinez

These are the rosters heading into the first season of the Call of Duty League. Be sure to check back, as Shacknews will endeavor to update this post with any roster changes that may come over the course of the next several months. Season 1 of the Call of Duty League begins on Friday, January 24.