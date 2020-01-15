Shackstream: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a saga retold

It’s Wednesday, which means it is time to jump in our spaceship and fly away to distant lands one more time. This week we’ll be transporting ourselves into the dangerous Ki-filled world of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot as we take on the Dragon Ball Saga in Bandai Namco’s latest adaption of the series.

You can tag along for the adventure by heading over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 PM EST. The show will continue until around 5:00 PM, so you’ve got plenty of time to join us as we step into the shoes of various Dragon Ball Z characters to fight off some of the biggest baddies the franchise has ever seen.

If you’d like, you can also tune into the stream using the embed above. A special thanks to Bandai Namco, as they’ve allowed us the opportunity to dive into Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot before release, and furthermore have allowed us to share some of the game with you during the live stream today. Make sure to tune in to check out the new combat, cutscenes, and everything that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has to offer.

Before I go, I do want to say a huge thank you to all of our Mercury subscribers. For only $1 a month, you can receive a slew of benefits here on Shacknews, allowing you to support all our of content plans and dreams for 2020. We’re already in for a huge year at the site, and every single Mercury subscriber has helped make all the things we’re doing possible.

I also want to say thank you to all of our Twitch subscribers, and all the people that stop by the stream on a normal basis. You make this fun to do and the show just wouldn’t be as enjoyable without you fine folks tagging along for all the fantastic journeys that we’ve taken so far. That’s all for now. We’ll see you soon on our latest quest for adventure.