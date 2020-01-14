Magic: Legends trailer details first two playable classes The upcoming MMORPG set in the Magic: The Gathering universe got a first gameplay trailer today, along with details on the game's first two classes.

The Game Awards was home to dozens of new game announcements, among them being a couple for the Magic: The Gathering franchise. That included an all-new MMORPG from the team at Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios set in this universe called Magic: Legends. Few details were made available at the time, but Perfect World and Cryptic Studios have decided to shed a little more light on this highly-anticipated effort, including details on two more of the game's classes.

Thus far, Magic: Legends' gameplay looks like standard MMORPG fare, with nothing really standing out other than the Magic: The Gathering setting. Of course, all of this is pre-alpha footage, which means there's a lot of room for growth and change. But the makers of Neverwinter look to be on their way to creating a top-down action RPG adventure that's faithful to the Magic world. The story will see the myriad of Planeswalkers looking to confront an imminent threat to the entire multiverse, a journey that will take them across many different environments. To stand up to the darkness, players will team up with various characters and creatures first seen in the Magic: The Gathering trading card game.

The first two classes for Magic: Legends are:

The Geomancer : Use the power of the Earth to fight up close. These players can draw power from stones and lava in order to attack. However, they can also use the power of rocks to play defensively and absorb heavy damage. Geomancers can call upon goblins, kavu, and earth elementals to come to their aid.

The Mind Mage: Attack your enemies with MIND BULLETS! Face your foes from afar with psychic abilities, which can include launching nearby objects at enemies, inflicting negative status conditions, and even exercising mind control.

Magic: Legends is early in development, but the game is in line for a PC release in 2020. The beta test is set to kick off sometime in the spring, with sign-ups open right now. As for console versions, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will have to wait until 2021.