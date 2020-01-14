Pick up Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for just $25 You can grab the newest entry in the Borderlands series right now for the cheapest it's been since its September launch.

Looking to pick up Borderlands 3 on the cheap? If you want to play through it on Xbox One or PS4, then we've got a deal for you.

You can nab the latest entry in Gearbox's shoot-and-loot adventure for the low price of $25 right now on either console. This is by far one of the lowest prices the game has been ever since its September 2019 launch. And while it's in no way the best Borderlands has ever given us (in this humble writer's opinion, anyway) it's still worth the cash if you're looking to get caught up with some of the new games you may have missed out on near the end of 2019.

Our own Josh Hawkins reviewed the game, assigning it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say about it:

"The Borderlands formula might be a bit dated with its raunchy jokes and cheesy dialogue, but that doesn’t change that it is a formula that keeps reeling players back in again and again. Despite the fact that I’ve already logged over 40 hours in the game, I still can't help but feel the want to dive back in with a new character just to experience it all again. But beating the campaign doesn’t bring the story to an end. There’s still plenty of great content to devour after that final boss fight, including True Vault Hunter mode, and plenty of great side quests featuring some of the best characters ever found in the series. Whether you’re an old fan who has played all the previous games, or a brand-new fan just diving into the series, Borderlands 3 is an absolute masterpiece that will bring you hours upon hours of fun."

Regardless, like I said, it's just $25 and you could do a lot worse. Pick up the Xbox One version here and the PlayStation 4 version here.