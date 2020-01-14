Epic Games Store surpasses 100 million customers Turns out that the Epic Games Store is doing quite well for itself, after all, according to a new infographic.

The Epic Games Store seems to be chugging along just fine, according to a new infographic from Epic.

In addition to the bounty of information supplied by the massive graphic, Epic Games Store proclaimed that it's officially serving over 100 million customers (108 million, to be exact) with a total of $680 million spend from said customers in-store. While much of the store's success can obviously be attributed to Fortnite, players still spent a total of $251 million on third-party titles.

The graphic also broke down some of the top games on the Epic Games Store, which included World War Z, Satisfactory, Dauntless, Metro Exodus, Untitled Goose Game, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, and The Division 2.

These new stats come after Epic Games just confirmed that it would be continuing to offer free games every week throughout 2020 and it would also pursue cross-platform play on PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

"In 2020 we'll continue to lead the way in open and developer-friendly store terms, with 88 per cent revenue sharing, support for developer and publisher payment systems, and keyless purchasing integration with Humble (more PC stores coming soon)," Epic said of its plans.

So yeah. The Epic Games Store is doing the thing, and it looks like it won't be going anywhere anytime soon.