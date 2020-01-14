New DOOM Eternal trailer features new enemies, glory kills, & the Crucible sword The new DOOM Eternal trailer was packed full of violence, a good look at the Crucible sword, and new enemies we'll undoubtedly be cleaving with it if we can.

DOOM Eternal is fast approaching in 2020 and with it comes fresh new looks at what we can expect out of the DOOM Slayer’s latest escapades. Bethesda launched an all-new trailer for DOOM Eternal and we got a bigger look at new hellions, the previously teased Crucible sword, and a whole lot of new glory kills with which to rip and tear our foes apart.

Bethesda and id Software launched DOOM Eternal’s Official Trailer 2 on January 14, 2020 via the Bethesda YouTube Channel and following a tease of 2020’s first official trailer just a day before. As one might expect from a DOOM Eternal trailer, it takes little time to get into the brutal festivities. We get our first look at the Gladiator and Marauder, debuting for the first time in the DOOM series, as well as new fresh and meaty glory kills to add to the lovely collection of aggression. One of the absolute highlights of the trailer is the Crucible sword in full action and all of the devastating might that comes with it. You can check out the trailer in full below.

DOOM Eternal is looking as it should be: A fast-paced heavy metal murderfest faithful to all of the reasons we loved the hell out of the 2016 game, but with more ways to engage with our hellion pals. There’s still a lot of questions to be answered as we approach the launch on March 20, 2020, but generally speaking, DOOM Eternal has had very few missteps in what we’ve seen so far. Multiplayer modes such as demon invasions and the Battlemode are still big question marks, but if you’re here for the high-octane single player, DOOM Eternal looks set to deliver the big one in the 2020 video game calender.

Let us know what you thought of the latest DOOM Eternal trailer in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and stay tuned to Shacknews for more news and information on DOOM Eternal as we get closer to lauch.