Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! headed to Early Access later this month Get ready to take one of gaming's best cooking games on the road as you work to prevail as a food truck operator.

Sometimes, the most delicious food of all is the food that you cook yourself. You just can't eat it, because it's in a video game.

That's especially true of games like Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, which lets you put together your own restaurant with some seriously tasty-looking cuisine. Vertigo Gaming is bringing the game to Early Access so you can get your grub on sooner than later near the end of the month.

In this super-sized sequel, you'll travel across the US to participate in the Iron Cook National Food Truck Championships along with your robot crew Whisk and Cleaver. It takes place in a strange, war-ravaged America in 2042, so it may not be the America you know, but there will be plenty of food to cook. Hundreds of different dishes, in fact, across hundreds of levels. You can even make bubble tea, if the mood strikes!

There will be a new option for Zen Campaign mode, single-player goodness, and local co-op as well as you work to run. the best little food truck you possibly can. No time for all that restaurant stuff this time around. When can you get into the kitchen? You can expect it via Early Access on Steam and GOG on January 29 for $14.99.

Following that, it will be coming out of Early Access for a full launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in Q2 2020. Get ready for a yummy new year.