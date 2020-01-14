Sakurai to reveal next Smash Ultimate DLC character during January Nintendo Direct There's a Nintendo Direct this week and Smash fans won't want to miss it as Masahiro Sakurai finally goes into detail on the final Fighter Pass DLC character.

We’ve all been waiting to find out who the final fighter is going to be in Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s first season of DLC. Well, the wait is almost over. Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct this week, and series director Masahiro Sakurai is slated to not only reveal the fifth Fighter Pass fighter, but go into detail on it as well.

Nintendo announced their latest Nintendo Direct on January 14, 2020 via the NintendoVS Twitter channel. On Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET, Nintendo will go live with Masahiro Sakurai to present the final Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character of the current Fighter Pass. According to Nintendo, the livestream is expected to run around 35 minutes, so expect a deep dive on the character and maybe some further announcements alongside the reveal. You’ll likely be able to find the reveal on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Speculation has been wild as to who the last character of the Fighter Pass DLC will be. With Persona 5’s Joker, Dragon Quest’s Hero, Banjo Kazooie, and King of Fighters/Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard, Sakurai and the Smash Bros team have gone out of their way to show that nobody is truly off the table. Even so, there are definitely some favorites out there that people have been waiting on. DOOM Slayer and Master Chief of Halo have been often talked about, as have Waluigi and Geno of Super Mario RPG.

That said, Sakurai has often said in the past that they are bucking expectations with their selection. It’s possible the last fighter isn’t any of these and is an all-new surprise addition from another corner of the gaming universe.

