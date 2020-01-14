New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Epic Games Store will continue free games program through 2020

In looking at the year ahead, Epic Games announced that it would continue offering weekly free games through the entirety of 2020.
Ozzie Mejia
9

The Epic Games Store hit the ground running in 2019 and it's the sort of momentum that the company hopes to maintain throughout 2020. In an effort to do so, Epic Games announced on Tuesday that it would continue one of its most popular programs for the entirety of the next year. The weekly free game program has been extended through the end of 2020.

Those who visit the Epic Games Store every week will find at least one game being offered up free of charge. Once that game is claimed, it's free to keep. The Epic Games Store will officially continue this program with new titles set to debut on a weekly basis. There's no word on what games will be offered, so it looks like that will remain a surprise.

In terms of the storefront itself, the Epic Games Store will look to grow over the course of the year. The company issued light details on some of the items on their agenda, including the addition of more PC gaming store libraries. This also includes keyless purchasing integration with the folks at Humble.

All of this was detailed in a Tuesday blog post that included a special infographic with stats, such as:

  • 108 million Epic Games Store PC customers
  • $680 million spent by PC users ($251 million of which was spent on third-party PC games)
  • 73 free games offered in 2019, with 200 million copies claimed
  • Magic the Gathering, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Auto Chess, Rogue Company, and Godfall as among the Epic Games Store PC-gaming exclusives set to debut in 2020

More than that, Epic is also looking to build on the idea of cross-platform play that it first introduced in Fortnite. The company lauded Phoenix Labs for using Epic's tech to make Dauntless playable across PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Epic hopes more games will follow suit and offer cross-play across PC, consoles, and mobile devices and is teasing more cross-platform games will be introduced to the Epic Games Store throughout the next year.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 14, 2020 7:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Epic Games Store will continue free games program through 2020

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 14, 2020 8:02 AM

      Such bullshit, those clowns can't even get this right.

      • royalally legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 14, 2020 8:26 AM

        Wait isn't free games a good thing?

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 14, 2020 8:28 AM

          Didn't you get the memo? We're supposed to hate on EGS exclusivity this week.

        • lolpatrol legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 14, 2020 8:28 AM

          But it's a store, they're supposed to be selling games, not giving them away for free. What a bunch of amateurs.

          • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 14, 2020 8:32 AM

            yeah really. the freebies should be a bonus for buying something else

          • godm0de legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 14, 2020 9:20 AM

            They probably realized the only time people turn the app on is when there is a new free game to claim

      • virus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 14, 2020 8:55 AM

        what

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 14, 2020 9:30 AM

          something, something, steam, china, devaluing games, etc..

      • r_picmip 5 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 14, 2020 9:01 AM

        Explain!

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 14, 2020 9:35 AM

        Lol

    • OutlawSundown mercury mega
      reply
      January 14, 2020 8:58 AM

      I love collecting icons.

    • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 14, 2020 9:18 AM

      I have no idea why I keep "buying" these when I never play them.

      • Hoax legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 14, 2020 9:30 AM

        You are supporting developers, I assume that for some of these developers that free purchase of yours helps to alleviate a giant financial burden if their project didn't get the sales it deserved, gives them exposure for future games or even keeps them afloat. Any additional payout for these guys is worth the minor inconvenience of clicking two buttons and it's paid by tencent/epics fortnite money so if that helps to establish a legitimate curated store vs steam im willing to hedge my bet long term. I vastly prefer gog.com but any player to force Microsoft (Jesus christ that store) or steam to stay on their toes is something I won't dismiss.

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 14, 2020 9:33 AM

          That's fair, I just wish I was sensible enough to actually try them out so I get some benefit too!

          • Hoax legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 14, 2020 9:41 AM

            If you actually play games and it's just a choice overload or all outside of your preference I would just pick the smaller games or ask for recommendations based on games you actually play. The list so far is fantastic some legitimately goty material there even amongst the small indy games. For example inside, into the breach, Celeste, Fez etc

            If you have 1 hour to spare , check out minit. It's a fun little concept game with surprisingly catchy music that doesn't overstay its welcome.

Hello, Meet Lola