DOOM Eternal first official 2020 trailer coming tomorrow

We're getting our first 2020 look at DOOM Eternal with a new trailer on the way shortly.
TJ Denzer
8

DOOM Eternal is maybe one of, if not the most, highly anticipated games of 2020 after DOOM 2016 blew the single-player shooter scene up with its fast-paced demon murderfest. It’s been a while since we heard news on the game after it was delayed to March 2020, but it seems we’re about to get our first fresh look of the year at the escapades of the DOOM Slayer. Bethesda has promised a fresh new trailer for DOOM Eternal and it’s coming tomorrow.

The new DOOM Eternal Offical Trailer 2 was announced on January 13, 2020 via the Bethesda Twitter. According to Bethesda, we’re set to get our first major look of 2020 at DOOM Eternal, including all the goodies therein. DOOM Eternal Official Trailer 2 arrives on January 14, 2020 at 9:30AM PT / 12:30 PM ET and the countdown to the new trailer reveal will begin at 8AM PT / 11AM ET. It’s set to be shown over on the Bethesda Twitch channel, but you can catch it just below when it goes live as well.

Watch live video from Bethesda on www.twitch.tv

There’s a lot everyone wants to see out of DOOM Eternal’s first reveal the year after the game was delayed to March 2020 back in October 2019. Where did that time go? Will we see more features tomorrow? What about the multiplayer Battlemode and the invasion mechanic that have been teased several times since the game’s announcement? There’s an absolute wealth of things we want to see answered leading up to DOOM Eternal’s release in March. Here’s hoping that DOOM Eternal Official Trailer 2 offers at least a glimpse into some of these burning questions.

Are you ready to check out another new glimpse of DOOM Eternal in 2020? What do you expect to see out of id Software’s first reveal of the year? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and stay tuned for the trailer as it goes live tomorrow.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 13, 2020 1:10 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, DOOM Eternal first official 2020 trailer coming tomorrow

    • ItCameFromTheDesert
      reply
      January 13, 2020 1:10 PM

      Yeah baybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

    • virus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 13, 2020 2:12 PM

      GIVE IT TO ME NOW RIP AND TEARRRRRRRRR

      • virus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 13, 2020 2:13 PM

        That's it, I'm going to play some DOOM now. I'm pissed.

        • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 13, 2020 2:22 PM

          I watched over an hour of the AGDQ Nightmare 100% run yesterday

        • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 13, 2020 3:15 PM

          How does it scale on your 32:9. I haven't fired it up in a while. Feel like there was a hack on widescreengamingforums to make it feel native can't remember.

          • virus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 13, 2020 3:16 PM

            It's actually really good. Although, INSANELY wide. Not very vertical, which is kind of throwing me off in almost every game I play.

            32:9 is a weird aspect ratio, and I haven't decided if I actually like it or not.

            I love it for Windows. I'm not sure for gaming.

            • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
              reply
              January 13, 2020 3:40 PM

              It seems like a great productivity form factor, but yeah not good for games.

              • virus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                January 13, 2020 7:50 PM

                Definitely the case here. Ability to have 3-5 open windows at once stretched across the screen is bad ass.

    • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
      reply
      January 13, 2020 2:19 PM

      TOMORROW!?? GIVE IT TO ME NOOOOOOOOOW!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • rms legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 13, 2020 2:40 PM

      I'm worried the grapple thing will mess with the gameplay mechanics unfavorably, but otoh a vertical component could add that extra bit of complexity and more options to what might have come off as more or less a dlc level pack.

      • coldfusioncs legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 13, 2020 3:18 PM

        It's funny: nuDooM felt really two-dimensional (especially compared to, say, Titanfall, or maybe Control to cite a non-FPS example), which in some ways was a great callback to the original Doom games.

        I'm excited to see what happens when they really scale the game up in the vertical dimension!

    • freakynipples69 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 13, 2020 2:41 PM

      THAT'S TOO LONG OF A WAIT FUCK YOU ID SOFTWARE

    • rms legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 13, 2020 2:45 PM

      The Countdown To The Trailer Will Be Revealed Tomorrow

      lol

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 13, 2020 6:35 PM

      not watching, on media blackout for this one

