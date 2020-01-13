DOOM Eternal first official 2020 trailer coming tomorrow We're getting our first 2020 look at DOOM Eternal with a new trailer on the way shortly.

DOOM Eternal is maybe one of, if not the most, highly anticipated games of 2020 after DOOM 2016 blew the single-player shooter scene up with its fast-paced demon murderfest. It’s been a while since we heard news on the game after it was delayed to March 2020, but it seems we’re about to get our first fresh look of the year at the escapades of the DOOM Slayer. Bethesda has promised a fresh new trailer for DOOM Eternal and it’s coming tomorrow.

The new DOOM Eternal Offical Trailer 2 was announced on January 13, 2020 via the Bethesda Twitter. According to Bethesda, we’re set to get our first major look of 2020 at DOOM Eternal, including all the goodies therein. DOOM Eternal Official Trailer 2 arrives on January 14, 2020 at 9:30AM PT / 12:30 PM ET and the countdown to the new trailer reveal will begin at 8AM PT / 11AM ET. It’s set to be shown over on the Bethesda Twitch channel, but you can catch it just below when it goes live as well.

There’s a lot everyone wants to see out of DOOM Eternal’s first reveal the year after the game was delayed to March 2020 back in October 2019. Where did that time go? Will we see more features tomorrow? What about the multiplayer Battlemode and the invasion mechanic that have been teased several times since the game’s announcement? There’s an absolute wealth of things we want to see answered leading up to DOOM Eternal’s release in March. Here’s hoping that DOOM Eternal Official Trailer 2 offers at least a glimpse into some of these burning questions.

Are you ready to check out another new glimpse of DOOM Eternal in 2020? What do you expect to see out of id Software’s first reveal of the year? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and stay tuned for the trailer as it goes live tomorrow.