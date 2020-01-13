Infinity Ward releases special Call of Duty DLC pack to support Australia As Australia continues to deal with a brushfire crisis, Infinity Ward is stepping up to lend a hand with the special Call of Duty Outback Relief DLC pack.

Gaming is often our escape from the harsh realities of the world, but that doesn’t stop many groups from using gaming as a means to address real-world issues and make the planet a better place. Infinity Ward has watched the Australian brushfire crisis like the rest of us, and they have released a special Outback Relief DLC pack for Call of Duty, which will be used to donate to relief efforts in Australia.

The Outback Relief DLC pack was announced on January 11, 2020 via the official Call of Duty Twitter. In special consideration of the devastation and losses faced in Australia during the raging fires that have plagued the countryside, the Call of Duty Outback Relief DLC pack was announced. The pack costs 1800 Call of Duty Points (around $18 USD) and Infinity Ward revealed that 100% of all of Activision’s net proceeds from the pack bought through January 31, 2020 will be donated to relief efforts in Australia.

Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the bushfires in Australia.



100% of Activision’s net proceeds from previous & future purchases of the Outback Relief pack through Jan 31 will be donated to help provide aid towards the devastating fires. #AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/uuGMO5niom — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 11, 2020

The pack is quite full of goodies. The 1800 Call of Duty Points for the pack gets you an operator skin, finishing move, and quip for D-Day, as well as a sniper rifle gun blueprint, gun charm, sticker, calling card, and battle pass level skip. Even among other DLC packs Call of Duty has offered, the Outback Relief pack has a little bit of everything. More than that, it goes to a worthy cause. The fires in Australia have been horrible to say the least, costing the country a near $50 million a day according to the BBC, in addition to the environmental havoc and devastation of animal populations and habitats.

Whether you enjoy the new Call of Duty or not (we did in our Shacknews review despite some problematic content), it’s still a great gesture by a big company to use their resources to lend a hand where it’s needed in the world.