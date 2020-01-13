New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Infinity Ward releases special Call of Duty DLC pack to support Australia

As Australia continues to deal with a brushfire crisis, Infinity Ward is stepping up to lend a hand with the special Call of Duty Outback Relief DLC pack.
TJ Denzer
1

Gaming is often our escape from the harsh realities of the world, but that doesn’t stop many groups from using gaming as a means to address real-world issues and make the planet a better place. Infinity Ward has watched the Australian brushfire crisis like the rest of us, and they have released a special Outback Relief DLC pack for Call of Duty, which will be used to donate to relief efforts in Australia.

The Outback Relief DLC pack was announced on January 11, 2020 via the official Call of Duty Twitter. In special consideration of the devastation and losses faced in Australia during the raging fires that have plagued the countryside, the Call of Duty Outback Relief DLC pack was announced. The pack costs 1800 Call of Duty Points (around $18 USD) and Infinity Ward revealed that 100% of all of Activision’s net proceeds from the pack bought through January 31, 2020 will be donated to relief efforts in Australia.

The pack is quite full of goodies. The 1800 Call of Duty Points for the pack gets you an operator skin, finishing move, and quip for D-Day, as well as a sniper rifle gun blueprint, gun charm, sticker, calling card, and battle pass level skip. Even among other DLC packs Call of Duty has offered, the Outback Relief pack has a little bit of everything. More than that, it goes to a worthy cause. The fires in Australia have been horrible to say the least, costing the country a near $50 million a day according to the BBC, in addition to the environmental havoc and devastation of animal populations and habitats.

Whether you enjoy the new Call of Duty or not (we did in our Shacknews review despite some problematic content), it’s still a great gesture by a big company to use their resources to lend a hand where it’s needed in the world.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

