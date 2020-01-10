Evening Reading - January 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Decisions
Peas are one of his favourite foods, and Atticus was so excited to get some that he didn't know which one to eat first! pic.twitter.com/fy3kE0kgrW— Amy W. Schwartz 🦇 (@lizardschwartz) January 10, 2020
Atticus needs to act quicker.
Family Feud fail ends well
I tuned in to Canada's new version of Family Feud and may have witnessed one of the most iconic game show moments I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QsTIjEzoM7— Mike Morrison 🏳️🌈 (@mikesbloggity) January 10, 2020
She guessed chicken, and Popeye's jumped on the marketing opportunity.
.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020
This car... it's too easy
The new Subaru Forester F.U.C.K.S edition is... something pic.twitter.com/vLcAijFLQM— laberge (@labergee) January 9, 2020
This has to be intentional.
Yoda with human skin
My therapist: Yoda with human skin can’t hurt you, he’s not real— 🌟Debbey New Year🌟 (@grrlaction) January 10, 2020
Yoda with human skin: pic.twitter.com/cXkhFybXJt
Yikes!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 10, 2020.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
