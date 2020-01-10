Evening Reading - January 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Decisions

Peas are one of his favourite foods, and Atticus was so excited to get some that he didn't know which one to eat first! pic.twitter.com/fy3kE0kgrW — Amy W. Schwartz 🦇 (@lizardschwartz) January 10, 2020

Atticus needs to act quicker.

Family Feud fail ends well

I tuned in to Canada's new version of Family Feud and may have witnessed one of the most iconic game show moments I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QsTIjEzoM7 — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) January 10, 2020

She guessed chicken, and Popeye's jumped on the marketing opportunity.

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

This car... it's too easy

The new Subaru Forester F.U.C.K.S edition is... something pic.twitter.com/vLcAijFLQM — laberge (@labergee) January 9, 2020

This has to be intentional.

Yoda with human skin

My therapist: Yoda with human skin can’t hurt you, he’s not real



Yoda with human skin: pic.twitter.com/cXkhFybXJt — 🌟Debbey New Year🌟 (@grrlaction) January 10, 2020

Yikes!

