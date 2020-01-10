Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
You hate to see it
#SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch i'm toxic v3 pic.twitter.com/72odZdDLTa— LEGO® Jar Jar Binks (@WolflingSMM) January 9, 2020
Luigi finally got his revenge on Mario.
Rich Eisen is still in a huff about no Oscars host
They should just have Rich host.
Never forget this cursed ad
Saw Colquitt was trending and assumed it was in homage to this cinematic marketing treasure.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 9, 2020
pic.twitter.com/STzcaaljZb
Sigh, Browns...
Deadspin moved to Chicago, parent company attempts to reboot site
News: G/O Media is moving Deadspin to Chicago and suspending negotiations with unionized employees. Here's the letter from Jim Spanfeller. pic.twitter.com/x3ymCOCbmI— Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) January 10, 2020
It is sad to see how poorly this situation has gone.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
.@Ozz_Mejia tried out @nvidia’s new 360 hz monitor technology at #CES2020https://t.co/tRyeZVRr03 #esports #CES pic.twitter.com/N4IKjpcMCj— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 6, 2020
- Shacknews 52 Most Anticipated Games of 2020
- Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2019
- AMD's Lisa Su promises Big Navi-based Radeon graphics card in 2020
- Intel teases first discrete graphics card in 20 years at CES 2020
- Twitter takes the fight to the trolls with reply-limiting functionality
- The best new laptops from CES 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 10, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! January 10, 2020