First Post! January 10, 2020

You hate to see it

Luigi finally got his revenge on Mario.

Rich Eisen is still in a huff about no Oscars host

They should just have Rich host.

Never forget this cursed ad

Saw Colquitt was trending and assumed it was in homage to this cinematic marketing treasure.



pic.twitter.com/STzcaaljZb — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 9, 2020

Sigh, Browns...

Deadspin moved to Chicago, parent company attempts to reboot site

News: G/O Media is moving Deadspin to Chicago and suspending negotiations with unionized employees. Here's the letter from Jim Spanfeller. pic.twitter.com/x3ymCOCbmI — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) January 10, 2020

It is sad to see how poorly this situation has gone.

