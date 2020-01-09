All monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne A quick look at all the monsters you'll encounter in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is finally here for PC players, which means it is time to dive into the newest region and experience all that it has to offer. In this guide, we’ll break down all of the new monsters that are available to hunt, as well as talk a bit about each of them.

All monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

We’ve already covered all of the monsters in Monster Hunter World’s base game, but the DLC brings a ton of new and fan-favorite monsters to the adventure. We’ve broken all of the new beasts down below, so let’s dive right in.

Beotodus

One of the first monsters that you’ll fight in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the Beotodus is basically an ice-based version of the Jyuratodus. As a Piscine Wyvern, players can expect this monster to swim through the snow as if it were liquid, allowing it to cover itself with a snowy-like armor. This beast can be a bit hard to track, so make sure you bring along some slinger ammo that makes loud noises, allowing you to scare this beast back above the surface. You’ll also want to bring some Nullberries, as the Beotodus can inflict Iceblight if it managed to hit you with certain moves. You can check out our Beotodus weaknesses guide for even more info.

Banbaro

Another monster new with Iceborne is the Banbaro. This massive and towering Brute Wyvern includes a large pair of horns and is covered in scales and fur. The big things to look out for here are the Banbaro’s horns, which it likes to charge with. This beast will also pick up various trees, boulders, and other debris, making it a tough creature to contend with in ranged instances. Check out our Banbaro weaknesses guide for more info.

Brachydios

A returning monster of the series, the Bachydios is a terrifying Brute Wyvern that makes use of explosive saliva to enhance its hits. This beast focuses on fist-based attacks, and you’ll want to avoid any hits as much as possible. For more info on this one, make sure you check out our Bachydios weaknesses guide, which will detail this beast’s ailments.

Tigrex

The Tigrex is a massive Flying Wyvern that focuses on using its multi-pronged tail and muscular forelegs to launch itself into various attacks. Like many of the beasts you’ll come in contact with, the Tigrex has a very deafening roar that can damage nearby objects and incapacitate targets. Make sure you’re ready for a fight if you go up against the Tigrex. You can also check out our Tigrex weakness guide for even more help taking this beasty down.

Rajang

This ultra-aggressive Fanged Beast was added after Iceborne’s initial launch and it waits to pummel any unsuspecting hunters into the ground given the chance. With resistance to Thunder, Fire, and Dragon, this end-game beast is a force to be reckoned with. If you plan on taking down the Rajang, then you’re going to want to ensure you bring along some gear with Ice damage, as that is the Rajang’s main weakness.

Nargacuga

Another Flying Wyvern, the Nargacuga has a heavy resistance to Water and can often be found in the Ancient Forest and Coral Highlands. Most widely known for its stealth-based attacks, the Nargacuga uses its tail to try to impale the player. This beast is sensitive to loud sounds, though, so you can use things like Bomb Barrels and Screamer Pods to throw it off track.

Barioth

Few monsters have ever been as iconic for the series as the Barioth. Sporting a body that looks like a mix between a serpent and a saber-toothed tiger, the Barioth can often be found in icy locations, where it uses its front claws to slide around the battlefield with an agility often unmatched by other monsters in Iceborne. This beast, like the Beotodus, can inflict Iceblight with certain attacks, so make sure you bring along a few Nullberries to help lower the effects. Looking for more help taking down the Barioth? Our Barioth weakness guide can help!

Glavenus

This Brute Wyvern is another welcome addition to the Iceborne lineup and the spike covered Glavenus is a beast that you’ll recognize as soon as you come face to face with it. Resembling a tyrannosaurus rex, this monster uses its tail like a sword, slashing at any targets that come close to it. But that’s not the only thing in this monster’s arsenal. The Glavenus also spits out fireballs that can quickly engulf Hunters in flames, so make sure you’re ready for a fight when you head out to hunt down this beast.

Zinogre

This thunder-based Fanged Wyvern is nothing to scoff at and the Zinogre users it’s large bulky form to knock Hunters around, throwing its full weight behind a series of short charge attacks. You’ll want to steer clear of the immediate attack area when fighting this creature, so make sure you bring attacks and items that you can benefit from in a ranged capacity.

Yian Garuga

When it comes to swiftness, the Bird Wyvern Yian Garuga is a notch above the rest. Featuring a club-like tail, this quick-footed beast is often well known thanks to a series of sharp spikes along its body, as well as its dark purple coloring. Keep your Stamina up, and be ready for a quick fight if you come up against the Yian Garuga.

Velkhana

The newest Elder Dragon to join the fray, Velkhana is the bread and butter of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s beasts. Sporting a look that feels similar to more traditional dragon designs, the Velkhana uses a series of ice spires to attack players, while also hovering above the arena and striking with its tail. Iceblight is another huge concern here, so make sure you keep those Nullberries well stocked.

Namielle

A more water-based variation of the Velkhana, this Elder Dragon uses squid-like tentacles to attack enemies. If you thought that the Velkhana was terrifying, just wait until you come face to face with this beast. The Namielle can be found during the quest A Light from the Abyss, and its massive size is something to keep a lookout for.

On top of all the large-scale monsters that we’ve listed here, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne also brought around a ton of new variants for monsters we’ve already grown accustomed to. We’ve included the full list of those variants below:

Fulgur Anjanath

Acidic Glavenus

Ebony Odogaron

Nightshade Paolumu

Shrieking Legiana

Coral Pukie-Pukei

Stygian Zinogre

Viper Tobi-Kadachi

Ruiner Nergigante

We’ll keep an eye out for any additional monsters that might make their way into Iceborne over the coming months. For more help, make sure you check out our Monster Hunter World: Iceborne guide, which showcases a ton of great content designed to help you survive the most dangerous encounters in the New World.