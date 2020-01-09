Grand Theft Auto Online gets its first new 2020 sports car & double rewards It's an all new year of heists and bling with Grand Theft Auto Online and Rockstar is bringing the goods with a new sports car, double rewards, and more.

It’s a new year, and new opportunities are on the horizon in Grand Theft Auto Online. We got to put a casino heist together near the end of 2019, and there’s plenty more planned for 2020 no doubt. That said, Rockstar has already come forth with a little something for us. In the first update of 2020, we’re getting an all new sports car - the Överflöd Imorgon - and there will be double rewards coming up in the Arena War Series, Contact Missions, and the Resurrection Mode.

Rockstar announced the Överflöd Imorgon on January 9, 2020 alongside Double Rewards and a slew of other additions to Grand Theft Auto Online. The Överflöd Imorgon is meant to be an electric powerhouse of a sports car, delivering a sleek and speedy ride for those looking for a little something new and sexy to drive through the streets of Los Santos. It marks the first major addition of luxury sports cars to the Grand Theft Auto online in 2020. That’s not all though. For fans of the Obey 8F Drafter, there’s a special prize on the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino and Resort. Give the wheel a spin to win GTA$, clothing, or a custom Obey 8F Drafter for your automotive fleet.

The Överflöd Imorgon sports car, the electric thoroughbred you never dared imagine.



Available now from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online: https://t.co/KUXw29YtJu pic.twitter.com/CHNStM6fNe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 9, 2020

In addition to the sweet new wheels in GTA Online’s latest update, the game is featuring Double Rewards for a limited time in a multitude of activities. The entire Arena War Series is yielding double the rewards, Adversary Mode Resurrection will give players double the GTA$ and RP, and all Contact Missions are awarding double the payout. It’s a good time to grind all the currencies you need. There's more to the update as well including new clothes based on some interesting art, so read up on the update and get your doubles on this weekend.

Grand Theft Auto’s Diamond Casino and Resort heist at the end of 2019 left us with a great end of year parting gift from Rockstar to plan for. With 2020 underway, it’s time to start amassing our criminal empire enough and going after fresh goods. It’s nice to see Rockstar is keeping the prizes coming in that regard.