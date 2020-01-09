How to download Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX demo Everything you need to know to download the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX demo on Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon fans rejoice. Not only did today’s Nintendo Direct bring a ton of great news for the series, but we also get to dive right into a demo for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX. In this guide we’ll break down everything you need to do to download the demo on your Nintendo Switch, so you can try it out as soon as possible.

How to download the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX demo

If you’re looking to download the demo for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, then you’re going to first need to make sure your Nintendo Switch is set up and ready to go. Thankfully, the process isn’t that difficult here, especially since all the announcements today have put Pokemon stuff right at the front and center of the Nintendo eShop.

You can download the demo for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX from the store page.

Log into your Nintendo Switch and then launch the eShop application.

Check the Featured section for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

If you don’t see it in the Featured section, then go ahead and search for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX in the search bar.

Select the game tile to load the game page.

Locate the Download Demo option underneath the purchase option.

Select the Download Demo option and wait for it to download.

Return to the Home Screen and launch the title once it has downloaded.

Now that you've downloaded the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX demo, you can dive right in and try out a small snippet of the full game that will be available later this year. It's intriguing to see Nintendo putting more support for Pokemon on the Nintendo Switch so quickly, and definitely something that fans can get behind.