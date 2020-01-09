Watch the Best of CES 2020 livestream here Tune in to the official Best of CES 2020 livestream as DAna Wollman presents the winners of Best of CES awards.

Another year of CES has come and is almost over, which means it is time to start looking towards the future. But, before we let the reveals and announcements of CES pass us by, it’s important to take time and really call out those who revealed or announced some of the greatest pieces of tech during the convention. To do that, CES has put together a handy little livestream with Engadget Editor-in-Chief Dana Wollman, and you’ll find all the info you need to watch the best of CES livestream right here.

Watch the Best of CES livestream here

If you’re interested in seeing what the best and brightest of CES was, then you aren’t going to want to miss the Best of CES livestream when it kicks off this afternoon at 5 PM PT. The livestream will run for an hour, from 5 PM to 6 PM. It will be hosted by Engadget Editor-in-Chief Dana Wollman and will be available to watch via livestream according to the CES website. Unfortunately, we don’t yet have a link to the stream, so we’ll update this article with that info when it’s available. Hopefully, we'll see something on the YouTube or official livestream schedule as we grow closer to the event.

Alienware's handheld gaming concept is just one of the many great things we saw revealed at CES 2020.

A ton of new reveals and announcements have come out of CES 2020, and it will be great to see some of the best pieces getting some much-deserved attention from the media. You can check out our own Best of CES 2020 article for a look at our favorite announcements, or even head over to our guide to the best TV, monitor, and ultrawide displays revealed during CES 2020.

No matter what kind of tech you're looking for, CES is an exciting time of the year for everyone in the industry. Everything from new phones, TVs, computers, and even things like mobile phone accessories can make an appearance, giving you more than enough to whet your appetite for great new tech.