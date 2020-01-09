First Post! January 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
LOOP DADDY 2020
Marc Rebillet posted a new funk tutorial video this morning.
Job Simulator hits 1 million units sold
Job Simulator has officially sold over 1 Million Copies! We've gone Platinum!— Owlchemy Labs (@OwlchemyLabs) January 9, 2020
More here: https://t.co/pbrpMPG3um#JobSimulator #PlatinumHit #VR pic.twitter.com/AInMjPFvjx
Congratulations to Owlchemy Labs!
Sniff
58 times. He sniffed 58 times during his address. Here are all of them. pic.twitter.com/GoAIfsfdLd— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 8, 2020
Head over to our Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty Mega Thread for all your political commentary. (Turn on political filters to see it)
DOS! DOS! DOS!
DOS! DOS! DOS! @GamesDoneQuick https://t.co/PS4NXxg3VX#AGDQ2020 pic.twitter.com/48i4XneGMG— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 9, 2020
DOS!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Anyone wanna try beating @skankcore's world record?#DoItForShacknews#SuperMarioMaker2 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/S6ReunQtW4— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 8, 2020
- Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
- The best of the best - CES 2020 highlights
- Shacknews 52 Most Anticipated Games of 2020
- Best TVs, monitors, and ultrawide displays revealed at CES 2020
- Twitter takes the fight to the trolls with reply-limiting functionality
- CES 2020: Quibi short-form video streaming service announced
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 9, 2020.
