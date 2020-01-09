First Post! January 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Marc Rebillet posted a new funk tutorial video this morning.

Job Simulator hits 1 million units sold

Congratulations to Owlchemy Labs!

Sniff

58 times. He sniffed 58 times during his address. Here are all of them. pic.twitter.com/GoAIfsfdLd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 8, 2020

DOS! DOS! DOS!

DOS!

Lola is the best dog.

