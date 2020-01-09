How to start Monster Hunter World: Iceborne quests Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will take you to nearly a whole new game worth of new land, monsters, and exploration. Here's how you get started on the Iceborne questline.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is a massive new addition to Monster Hunter World. The expansion adds a ton of hours in exploration, investigations, new monsters, gear, and much, much more. There are a few things you’re going to need to do before you can get into Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s all-new questline and region, but that’s what we’re here for. Here’s what you need in order to get hunting in Hoarfrost Reach.

How to start Monster Hunter World: Iceborne questline

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne begins once you finish the base game and chat up the Feisty Fiver about an expedition to the Ancient Forest.

In order to start the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne questline and access the bulk of the expansion’s content, you’ll need to take care of two things immediately.

Install the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion

Complete the base game’s main storyline, having defeated Xeno’jiiva, seen the credits, and reached Hunter Rank 16 (HR16).

Once these two things are done, players will receive an all-new tutorial, making mention that “a new expedition is about to begin.” Once you’ve seen this notification, there will be a Feisty Fiver NPC sitting near the ground floor quest board in the Astera Hub. Talk to Feisty Fiver to launch an expedition into the Ancient Forest. You’ll mostly follow the Handler for this one as a series of cutscenes play. Once it’s done, you’ll unlock the Hunter’s Rank cap and Master Rank hunts will become available to you. Return to Astera to talk to the Commander, who will finally send you off to the new region: Hoarfrost Reach, where much of Iceborne’s content takes place.

Beotodus rolls out the welcome wagon for your first arrival in Hoarfrost Reach. Much like Jyuratodus and Lavasioth, Beotodus is a submerging beast that will be tricky to hit.

You’ll have to start things out by defeating Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s first new monster, the Beotodus. It’s not an easy fight, but with an SOS flare and some companions to help you, you should be able to bring it down. Doing this will give you access to the special Iceborne expansion quest hub, Selina, which has all the amenities of Astera and then some. You’ll stock up, organize, get your feasts on, and accept Monster Hunter World: Iceborne quests from Selina.

