Hearthstone 16.0.8 update issues nerfs for Standard, buffs for Battlegrounds Those playing Standard Hearthstone should expect a whack from the nerf hammer for some of the more powerful classes. Meanwhile, some of the Battlegrounds Heroes are getting some notable improvements.

It's a new year, but it isn't taking Blizzard very long to get back into the swing of things for Hearthstone. On Wednesday, the publisher announced another round of changes for both the Standard game, as well as Hearthstone Battlegrounds. The changes are set to be implemented later in the week, but were detailed in full this morning.

The changes to Hearthstone's Standard play will affect a handful of archetypes that appear to be a bit too powerful. That includes Deathrattle Rogue, Zoo Warlock, Galakrond Shaman, and Pirate Warrior. Yes, Pirate Warrior is indeed back. So here are the changes that players can expect to see, according to the Hearthstone forums:

Fiendish Rites (Warlock): Mana cost increased from (3) to (4).

(Warlock): Mana cost increased from (3) to (4). Scion of Ruin (Warrior): Mana cost increased from (3) to (4).

(Warrior): Mana cost increased from (3) to (4). Ancharrr (Warrior): Durability reduced from (3) to (2).

(Warrior): Durability reduced from (3) to (2). Dragon's Pack (Shaman): Now reads, "...If you've Invoked twice, give them +2/+2 ." (reduced from +3/+3).

(Shaman): Now reads, "...If you've Invoked twice, give them +2/+2 ." (reduced from +3/+3). Invocation of Frost : Mana cost increased from (1) to (2).

Necrium Apothecary (Rogue): Mana cost increased from (4) to (5).

(Rogue): Mana cost increased from (4) to (5). Dragonqueen Alexstrasza (Neutral): Battlecry effect can no longer generate Dragonqueen Alexstrasza.

Meanwhile, Hearthstone Battlegrounds is slated to receive another batch of changes, in an effort to keep that game mode feeling fresh. And these changes appear to focus less on nerfs and more on reasonable buffs. The big change looks to be Infinite Toki somehow tinkering with the timeline in a way that brings her back to her original vanilla form. Well, mostly, anyway. Here's the full list of changes set to take affect this week:

Shudderwock Burbling Hero Power: Cost reduced from (2) to (1).

Burbling Hero Power: Cost reduced from (2) to (1). Queen Wagtoggle Wax Warband Hero Power: Give a random friendly Mech, Demon, Murloc and Beast +2 Attack. (Instead of +1 Health)

Wax Warband Hero Power: Give a random friendly Mech, Demon, Murloc and Beast +2 Attack. (Instead of +1 Health) Infinite Toki Temporal Tavern Hero Power: Cost reduced from (2) to (1) . Now reads, "Refresh Bob's Tavern. Include a Minion from a higher Tavern Tier."

Temporal Tavern Hero Power: Cost reduced from (2) to (1) . Now reads, "Refresh Bob's Tavern. Include a Minion from a higher Tavern Tier." Patches the Pirate : Has returned to the Battlegrounds Hero Pool. Fire the Cannons! Hero Power now reads "At the start of next combat, deal 4 damage to two random enemy minions." (Increased from 3 damage)

: Has returned to the Battlegrounds Hero Pool. Fire the Cannons! Hero Power now reads "At the start of next combat, deal 4 damage to two random enemy minions." (Increased from 3 damage) Pyramad : Has returned to the Battlegrounds Hero Pool. Brick by Brick Hero Power now reads "Give a random friendly minion +3 Health." (Increased from +2 Health)

: Has returned to the Battlegrounds Hero Pool. Brick by Brick Hero Power now reads "Give a random friendly minion +3 Health." (Increased from +2 Health) Golden Soul Juggler : After a friendly Demon dies, deal 3 damage to a random enemy minion twice. (Instead of 6 damage once)

: After a friendly Demon dies, deal 3 damage to a random enemy minion twice. (Instead of 6 damage once) Selfless Hero: Deathrattle will now only affect minions that do not already have Divine Shield.

Look for these changes, along with some Arena changes targeting the higher Druid, Hunter, and Paladin win rates, to take affect in just a couple of days.