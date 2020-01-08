First Post! January 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Cats, am I right?
How's your night going? pic.twitter.com/H8rllwyZ9L— Steven Blomkamp 🌾 (@sblomkamp) January 8, 2020
Kitty cats are silly.
How Mega Ran gets ready in the studio
Little known fact: I watch this everyday before my studio sessions. Buzz Aldrin punches a guy for 3 Minutes. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/u3OtljpjI4— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 7, 2020
Check out his latest track called the Randalorian. It's great!
Shout out to you 3DS heroes
Shoutouts to the real ones watching porn on their Nintendo 3DSes in 2019 pic.twitter.com/Y2ePQkEW2U— Karrie ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ ✏ (@karriebearr) January 8, 2020
3DS seems like a small screen experience, if size matters to you.
A salute to anime floppy disks
Anime floppy disks, a thread: pic.twitter.com/ir0XFt6x2T— Jarrett Poole 💾 (@Notcrucial) January 6, 2020
Check out that whole Twittter thread for maximum enjoyment.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
#DoItForShacknews 🎵#Warframe @PlayWarframe 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/LipMe9cbEZ— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 8, 2020
