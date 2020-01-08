First Post! January 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cats, am I right?

Kitty cats are silly.

How Mega Ran gets ready in the studio

Little known fact: I watch this everyday before my studio sessions. Buzz Aldrin punches a guy for 3 Minutes. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/u3OtljpjI4 — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 7, 2020

Check out his latest track called the Randalorian. It's great!

Shout out to you 3DS heroes

Shoutouts to the real ones watching porn on their Nintendo 3DSes in 2019 pic.twitter.com/Y2ePQkEW2U — Karrie ᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ ✏ (@karriebearr) January 8, 2020

3DS seems like a small screen experience, if size matters to you.

A salute to anime floppy disks

Anime floppy disks, a thread: pic.twitter.com/ir0XFt6x2T — Jarrett Poole 💾 (@Notcrucial) January 6, 2020

Check out that whole Twittter thread for maximum enjoyment.

Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

